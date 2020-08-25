Even if you have a sweet tooth, there should be a limit to the amount of sugar that you consume. Eating too much sugar can result in many diseases such as heart disease, obesity, type 2 diabetes and cancer.

There are those who are trying to minimize their sugar intake, but it is not easy as it seems because there are foods and drinks that are surprisingly high in sugar, that you may not even know about.

The American Heart Association or the AHA recommends that women limit their added sugar intake to 6 teaspoons per day, while men should limit their intake to 9 teaspoons per day.

With that being said, here are some of the foods and drinks that contain more sugar than you think:

Low-fat yogurt

Yogurts are very nutritious, but not all of them are created equal. Low-fat yogurts, like other low-fat products, have sugar added to them to enhance the flavor.

A single cup of low-fat yogurt can contain 45 grams of sugar, which is around 11 teaspoons. This amount of sugar is more than the daily limit for both men and women in just a single cup of low-fat yogurt.

Also, low-fat yogurt does not seem to have the same health benefits as full-fat yogurt. If you wish to go on a diet or you are looking after your sugar intake, it is best to choose natural, full fat or Greek yogurt.

Ketchup

Ketchup is a very popular condiment, and it is difficult to keep track of the ketchup that you consume especially while you are eating. Unfortunately, ketchup is loaded with sugar, according to Insider.

To keep track of the ketchup that you consume, be mindful of your portion size. A single tablespoon of ketchup has almost one teaspoon of sugar.

Fruit juice

Fruit juice is way healthier than soda, as it contains vitamins and minerals. However, even though it is a healthier choice, it comes with a large dose of sugar.

It takes a lot of fruit to produce a single glass of fruit juice, so you get more sugar in a glass of juice than you would get by eating the fruit.

This means that you will also be drinking a lot of sugar. The best thing to do is to minimize your fruit juice intake and opt for water or tea instead.

Flavored coffees

In almost every street corner, you will see a coffee shop. Although coffee is good for your health, flavored ones come with loads of sugar in a cup, according to Diabetes.co.

In some coffee shops, a large flavored coffee contains 45 grams of sugar, even more. That is about 11 teaspoons of added sugar per serving.

There is a strong link between poor health and sugary drinks. It is best to stick to regular coffee without any added syrups or added sugar.

Breakfast cereal

Despite the constant advertisement, cereals are not really as healthy as they seem. They may contain vitamins and minerals, but they also come with sugar, according to MetroParent.

Some breakfast cereals, especially those marketed at children, have so much added sugar. Some contain 12 grams or three teaspoons of sugar in a small 34-gram serving. Check the label and try choosing a cereal that is high in fiber and does not have added sugar.

