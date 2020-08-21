A house fire has killed five family members who were not able to escape the blaze in their home in Denver. Three suspects who wore face masks that hid their identity were caught on cam in the scene. This group is suspected of starting the lethal fire.

Police have released a photo to the public of the three felons responsible for the deaths of the family. The lethal arson also caused the death of an infant and a two-year-old toddler in the house. It was difficult to identify the suspects with their faces covered by masks, according to NBC.

On August 5, the fire that lit up the house took the lives of the residents who never got a chance to get out of the blaze. Those who were killed were identified as Djibril Diol, 29, his wife Adja Diol, 23, and their 2-year-old daughter, Khadija, as well as Djibril's sister, Hassan Diol, 25, and her infant daughter, Hawa Baye.

According to sources, the three masked felons were spotted breaking and entering the residence and was present when the fire started. They were able to get out of the flaming house by going up to the second floor and exiting from there.

A statement from Denver police asked the public for leads that will catch the criminals. They said that investigators uncovered evidence that the fire was set intentionally, leading to the five deaths. They were able to leave the scene of the crime in a dark-colored sedan.

A reward of $14,000 will be given to anyone who can provide information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

The victims were part of the Senegal community in Denver, and according to records, they have Senegalese origins. This incident has driven Muslim leaders, both local and national, to tag it as a hate crime, according to Religion News Service.

Press briefs from the Colorado Muslim Leadership Council stated that the fire has affected the entire Colorado Muslim Community. They also claimed that the crime should be looked into by both Denver Police and the fire department to see the extent of arson and to bring the perpetrators to justice.

In a press conference, after the fire happened days ago, one of the surviving family members was asking for answers. He was asking for resolution and why it had to happened to them, and also urged the officials for justice of his family's deaths.

One of the deceased in the house fire, Djibril Diol, immigrated from Senegal a while back to live in the U.S, said a press outlet. He moved to America with high hopes for himself and his family as well. Djibril worked as a civil engineer and was a respected member of the community. Before he died, a project was underway to restructure part of the Interstate 70.

To help the family with the funeral expenses, a GoFundMe was started to support the deceased. The Senegalese family's passing prompted the Senegal Consul to meet with relatives of the deceased in August, according to Associated Press. Macky Sall, the Senegal leader, tweeted condolences to the family.

