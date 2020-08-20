After a two-week search for missing Kansas Mom, Marilane Carter's corpse was discovered inside her car and parked in a shipping container. The body of the missing woman was found on Tuesday.

A resident of Overland Park in Kansas, she left on August 1 to visit her parents who were living in Alabama. She was supposed to have arrived earlier, but she was missing for two weeks without any traces. According to witnesses, she was going to seek psychiatric help as well, which is why she took the overland drive, reported Meaww.

Soon after, the remains of the 36-year-old mom were discovered in the interior of a nondescript shipping container located in West Memphis Arkansas. The remains are that of the missing mother whose identity was proven after finding a credit card that had her name on it inside the vehicle.

Department officials of the Crittenden County Sheriff's Department informed the press that it was the uncle of the deceased who joined the search for his missing niece during the weekend. He was able to help the sheriff department find the car in the interior of the shipping container, with his niece's remains still inside it.

According to her uncle, they were also seeking for her whereabouts in West Memphis which is the last place her phone was traced before missing on August 1, noted Fox 13 Memphis.

Her uncle, while on the search, noticed three old shipping containers that he saw in a field farther than the interstate. On a hunch and knowing that his niece was driving along, he had to investigate. He reached the area and got into the containers with one which was already ajar. When he stepped in the structure, inside was the car driven by Marilane that is a 2011 GMC Acadia, colored dark gray. He then called 911 to report to the operator that the missing woman was found dead. So, far no foul play was involved in the death of the deceased, mentioned WWLP.

Based on reports the deceased is married to Rev. Adam Carter, the lead pastor of Leawood Baptist Church in Kansas. Marilane was on her way to Birmingham to see her sister who will be giving birth soon, and to help her with mental issues. The drive was unplanned as she got a plane ticket, but opted to drive going there instead. Knowing this detail, it gave one of the detectives like Blake Larsen guess what her state of mind could have been.

More info about the smartphone data and credit card used by the deceased help the investigators trace where she went. Last August 2, she stayed at the Quality Inn on West Plains in Missouri, checking out early in the morning on the same day. Her last stop was a gas station, and the trail went cold. The last phone trace was at exactly 8:02 p.m. on August 2 near Interstate 55 going to Memphis.

Not all the details are known, but there was no foul play when the deceased was found in her car in a shipping container.

