Madison, WI - After being featured previously in a video with the purpose of ending the gun violence in the United States, the now 11-year-old girl got killed after being shot.

The 11-year-old girl was identified by the Madison Police Department as Anisa Scott, the authorities also shared that Anisa, who was riding in a car on Tuesday morning was stuck in a crossfire between two vehicles.

Anisa was taken to a local hospital after being shot based on the incident report by the police.

Authorities also believe that the person who brought Anisa to the local hospital was the supposed target of the shooter.

The 11-year-old girl who had been shot in the head was in an induced coma and on Thursday, her life support was taken off.

Now, Anisa became the 10th victim of homicide in the Madison area.

The anti-gun violence video that Anisa started about four years ago gained around 30,000 views during the wake of her death.

Filmed by Anisa's stepfather, Rafael Ragland, Anisa was captured saying that she just wants to go outside and play like a kid was supposed to do. She also emphasized that she does not want to die and asked God to make things better instead, People reported.

Ragland, who is a local filmmaker shared that he caught the memorable moment after his stepdaughter came back from her Chicago trip where she learned gun violence in the city.

Ragland also added that Anisa believed that God could fix it that is why she decided to say her prayer in her bedroom while being camera recorded.

Devastated about the incident, Ragland shared that he was confused as the thing that she was praying about that will not happen to her turned out happening to her.

Based on the investigation of the Madison Police Department, the two male suspects were identified as 19-year-old Perion R, Carreon, and 16-year-old Andre P. Brown.

Both were arrested on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide an attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Moreover, Brown was arrested on Friday while Carreon was already in the custody of the authorities on Wednesday after being responsible for an unrelated crime. Carreon drove a stolen car based on officials and at the time they have confirmed that the 19-year-old got a loaded handgun in his waistband.

According to Fox News, the police also mentioned that despite Brown's age which is under the age of 18, the adult court has still the jurisdiction over brown due to the crime's severity.

Both Brown and Carreon are currently being held at the Dane County Jail.

As of the moment, it is still not clear whether Brown got a legal representation to speak on his behalf at the court. Jail records of Carreon also showed no list of attorneys for the trial.

An ongoing investigation by the Madison Police Department shared that they still cannot rule out the possibility of other involvement.

Satya Rhodes-Conway, Mayor of Madison tweeted on Monday that they mourn about the tragic loss Anisa Scott's life and reminded everyone that the violence has to stop.



