After a week-old baby boy from Collin County, Texas, was found dead in a bucket of tar, now his parents are facing evidence-tampering and child endangerment charges.

The Sheriff's Office of Collin County shared that they were anticipating more felony charges for the couple, Roland and Donna Grabowski as they were linked to the disappearance and the death of their one-week-old son.

In a news release on Wednesday, the Sheriff's office stated that the deputies of the Sheriff received a call on a Saturday morning to check the couple's home located in the 9100 block of Highridge Road in Princeton as there is a possibility of an unreported infant's death.

Despite the arrival of the authorities at their home, still the couple refused to cooperate prompting the Sheriff's deputies to pick them and put into custody on child endangerment charges.

During the interrogation of the couple after the arrest, they shared to the investigators that in July 29, they woke up and was shocked as they found their baby Micah dead in their bed, Dallas News reported.

According to authorities, investigators from the sheriff's office obtained a warrant to search the couple's home, wherein they have discovered that the body of the one-week-old baby, Micah was submerged in a bucket of tar in a shed at the back part of their residence.

Based on the jail record of Roland Grabowski, which is available online, the 42-year-old faces charges of abuse of a corpse, child endangerment, and tampering with evidence with an intent to impair a human corpse.

Moreover, the 41-year-old Donna Grabowski's online jail records also show that she is facing the same charges but with an additional charge of tampering with physical evidence.

The couple was put inside the Collin County jail on Sunday.

According to WFAA, jail records for Donna Grabowski show that there is an attorney listed for her, but when an attempt to talk via phone was made, the attorney's line is not available and cannot be reached after business hours on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Jail records of Roland Grabowski do not include any information about an available attorney.

Jim Skinner, Sheriff of the Collin County shared in an interview that the Grabowskis lied to the authorities regarding what happened to their child.

Skinner also mentioned that there was also an attempt to deceive them, regarding the whereabouts and what happened to their child, Micah.

Based on the arrest warrant affidavit, the couple shared with their friends that their one-week-old baby suddenly died due to an infant death syndrome. They also wrapped the child in a blanket and after that, they placed him in a blanket, reported New York Daily News.

On the other hand, based on the initial investigation the couple initially stated that a family friend was watching Micah.

As of the moment, the autopsy of Micah is still pending.

Skinner confessed that in his 30 years of service, he had seen a lot of crazy stuff, but this is the first time that he had seen a dead infant inside a bucket of tar.

He also wished that hopefully, it will be the last one.



