When the coronavirus pandemic started, Wuhan Lab was part of consipiracy theories saying that they created the virus. To prove that such claim is false, Wuhan Lab opened its door to U.S. reporters.

It is thoroughly stigmatized by accusations from President Trump to other world leaders, calling the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) as the place where the virus was engineered. Since then, China had to jockey itself to avoid permanent condemnation for its part in spreading the virus, reported New York Post.

In a one of kind invitation, the Chinese lab has brought in a U.S. news crew to finally prove that China has been wrongly blamed for so long. More so is to prove 100% beyond doubt that it never happened in the WIV.

The crew of NBC News got the first-ever glimpse of the area. They are the first foreigners to be allowed entry in one of China's most controversial labs. Also, everything that was supposed to be hidden will be exposed, especially after stories that this place has alledgeldy caused a contagion that has ravaged and changed the way everyone lives.

The U.S. first glimpse in the Wuhan Laboratory

NBC's tour that lasted five hours, began when lab techs were handling viruses that are considered deadliest in the world. This included COVID-19 that came from bats. The BSL-4 lab was featured and the lab techs at work.

According to Vice-Director Yuan Zhiming, conspiracy theories are very mistaken, assuring that a pandemic could have never start from there.

He added that all the personnel has not been positive when tested, not even for antibodies that are a sign of exposure to the COVID-19.

He also stated that the lab has it its first run at the end of December at the behest of requests to sort out reports of unknown pneumonia. In particular, the cases were experiencing multiplicity in many hospitals, until a full-blown epidemic began, cited CBS News.

Categorically speaking, he stressed that despite the rumors that the WIV is a major player of the pandemic, it was not. Despite the claim, he said that they did not own or leak such deadly virus.

The WIV will wholly support the World Health Organization's attempt to dig up proof that China is faultless with regards to the conspiracy theories charged against it. All the scientists and any loose end will be investigated thoroughly, lab director Wang Yanyi told NBC News.

The lab directress punctuates that the place is a popular scapegoat to blame for the deadly spread of the COVID-19, which has killed many people across nations. Evidences that may prove that the WIV is responsible is not yet proven to be 100% true.

Again, the Chinese scientist expressed indignation over the blame. It was their handiwork that foisted the pandemic to its current levels.

Yuan mentioned that it made the US-China tension worse, which snowballed into scientific research. Indeed, the COVID-19 creates another world of instability, noted Report Door.

In another note, he mentioned American scientists and their methods which have taught them something about research and more.

