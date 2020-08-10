Representative Maxine Waters said on Sunday that she was positive that Joe Biden, the presumptive nominee of the Democratic Party, will be picking an African American woman as his running mate ahead of Biden's foreseen announcement in the forthcoming days.

The California Democrat told CNN that whomever Biden will choose as his running mate will be historic, adding that she was sure that it will be an African American woman.

Waters precisely pointed out influence from Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina and the way Black women have emerged in the US. She also emphasized how they have shown to be the most reliable faces of the Democratic Party as the main reason why she was certain that Biden will soon be choosing an African American Woman.

Five months ago, the presumptive nominee of the Democrats has been pledging to select a woman to team up with, 11 prospective vice-presidential candidates have gone through screening of their financial record, medical histories, and personal backgrounds. The quest has been conducted in secrecy, with even several senior-level campaign advisers not personally aware of what their presumptive presidential nominee was thinking.

But talks with the Democrats close to the process, together with the party officials and donors who have also considered, recommended Sen. Kamala Harris of California, former national security adviser of Obama, Susan Rice, and Governor of Michigan Gretchen Whitmer were included in the list of those being seriously considered by Bidden as his probable running mate as he nears the end of his quest.

Joe Biden does not particularly have a close kinship with most of the women included on his search list, people who have known about Biden's search for his running mate commented that he was taking reasonable time assessing materials. He stated that he has been watching the television interviews of his probable running mates, and following his gut feeling with the objective of finding the most suitable person whom he believes has the loyalty that can develop into a real governing relationship, The Hill reported.

On Thursday, Biden has said in an interview that his search for his probable running mate has been very orderly and that every woman his team has interviewed was qualified for the position, adding that he has already narrowed down his list.

On Sunday, during an interview, Rep. Waters has been asked if she knew who Biden would choose and she answered that she does not particularly know whom it will be at that moment, and added that she has someone to prefer but does not think that it would affect who Biden would be choosing.

Waters said Biden might have narrowed down his list to two, and that would possibly be Sen. Kamala Harris and Susan Rice, believing that either one of them will be chosen by Biden as his partner for the candidacy. But Rep. Waters added that she has her own preference.

Moreover, Rep. Waters articulated she will not reveal who her preference is, but believing that Biden will be choosing the same person.



