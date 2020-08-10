SPARTA, NORTH CAROLINA - On Sunday, North Carolina was rocked by the strongest earthquake it has experienced since 1926.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake hit at around 8:07 AM ET just about 2 miles away from Sparta, NC, and had a strength of 5.1 magnitude. It was felt up to Washington DC and Atlanta and its epicenter was located in Alleghany County.

Meanwhile, Bryan Maines, Sheriff of Alleghany County stated that he was getting ready for church when the ground started to shake causing stuff to fall off the wall. He also added that his house seemed to have shifted and that they felt like it might fall down.

Moreover, he stated that several houses sustained damages due to the quake and that there were folks who needed to leave their houses for safety.

On the other hand, Sparta's Mayor Wes Brinegar said that his town which has a population of around 1,800 sustained several damages, but no injuries were immediately reported. He also added that his home was also impacted as the foundations were cracked and several items fell off the shelves as the quake happened.

According to CNN, the USGS stated that earthquakes at around 4.0-5.0 magnitude start to become destructive. However, it was noted that it also depends on several variables and that earthquakes at 5.3 magnitude are still considered moderate quakes. The USGS also issued a green alert in the areas affected. A green alert means that there is a low chance of damage and casualties.

In addition, the agency stated that the earthquake was considered a shallow quake as its depth rumbled at about 5.7 miles. Shallow quakes in which depths are less than 43 miles are usually more destructive than others.

Strongest Quake in Almost a Century

The earthquake on Sunday was the strongest that has ever been felt in North Carolina in the span of 94 years. On July 8, 1926, a 5.2 magnitude quake hit Mitchell County which is located about 50 miles northeast of Asheville, WRAL reported.

Sheriff Maines also stated that they are currently making sure that his deputies are highly visible for any reports of damages or injuries by the citizens.

The sheriff also added that amid the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, the earthquake has caused even more anxiety. Thus, he said that it is their role in law enforcement to calm the waters and make the community feel secure.

In a report by NBC News, on Saturday and early on Sunday, Sparta was rumbled by several smaller quakes just before the strong 5.1 magnitude quake hit.

Based on an impact map shown by USGS, there were reports of several people who felt the quake along the eastern seaboard. On top of this, the map also showed clusters of reports from Atlanta and in DC.

While earthquakes that lead to severe damages are rare in the state of North Carolina, it has also experienced a lot of strong tremors throughout history, many of which have been forgotten.

