Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage only ended up broke after blowing his millions. The 56-year-old has been starring in blockbuster films since he launched his acting career in 1983.

Viewers know the public figure for starring in mainstream films including "The Rock," "National Treasure," and "City of Angels." Guaranteed, he is a talented actor. To affirm this, he was an Oscar winner for Best Actor for playing his role in "Leaving Las Vegas" in 1996. Cage whose real name is Nicolas Coppola soon marked his name on the map.

Cage was formerly one of the entertainment industry's top earners. He procured a $150 million fortune and eventually became infamous for splurging his fortune.

Nicolas Cage's lavish spending

He reportedly splurged on a castle worth $8 million, homes worth $25 million, shrunken heads, and dinosaur skulls. After a string of lavish and strange purchases, soon, he faced foreclosure on numerous properties and owed the "Internal Revenue Service" over $14 million, reported Daily Mail.

The renowned actor took on roles left and right in order to pay off his debts.

He owned 15 homes including a waterfront home in Newport Beach, California worth $25million, an $8.5 million worth Las Vegas abode, and $15.7 million countryside Newport estate in Rhode Island.

His bizarre purchases were chronicled in "The Filthy Rich Guide" in CNBC, reported CNBC.

Cage procured one of the most haunted houses in the United States a $3.4 million infamous LaLaurie mansion in New Orleans.

Also, Cage owned a Bahamas deserted island, reported another article from CNBC.

His crazy purchases included a nine-foot-tall burial tomb, a $150,000 Superman comic, an octopus, and a 70-million-year-old dinosaur skull which was later returned to the Mongolia government.

The global superstar was fazed with dire financial issues. Upon reaching his 40s, Nicolas Cage squandered many funds and became broke overall.

Thus, this prompted the actor to shift the accusation onto his accountant. He accused his money manager of leading him "down a path toward financial ruin."

Dinosaur skulls and other outlandish purchases

A Tyrannosaurus skull was auctioned off for $276,000 in 2007 that Cage purchased. Cage reportedly outbid Leonardo DiCaprio for the skull, paying an eye-watering $300,000. He was unaware that the skull originally unearthed in the Gobi desert in Mongolia, was regarded as a stolen artifact. After keeping the skull for seven years, he returned it to Mongolian cops in order to return it to its initial owner.

That was not his first skull purchase as he initially purchased a prehistoric bear skull that was accidentally destroyed upon him playing pool at his home.

His other properties were as follows: houses in San Francisco, New York, Venice Beach, and a chalet in Aspen, Colorado.

The haunted house he purchased, according to legend, was owned by a socialite serial killer named Madame LaLaurie who would abuse and murder slaves.

Cage reportedly purchased two castles for $10 million and $2.3 million in Europe.

He also purchased the late shah of Iran's Lamborghini worth $450,000. The flop movies Nicolas Cage starred in were due to the fact that a broke person cannot be picky. He was desperately taking any role he can get to pay off such debts.

