On August 4, Daisy Coleman, the lead in the Netflix documentary "Audrie and Daisy" that focused on her allegations of sexual assault and harassment, died by suicide. Her mother confirmed her death on Facebook. Coleman was only 23 years old.

Consequences of the documentary

Melinda Moeller Coleman wrote on Facebook a heartbreaking message regarding her daughter's death. Melinda wrote that Daisy was her best friend and was an amazing daughter and that she wished she was able to take the pain away from her.

Coleman's death came after she accused a high school classmate of sexual assault eight years ago in her hometown of Maryville, Missouri. She was only 14 years old when the incident happened.

The accused classmate, Matthew Barnett, was arrested and charged with sexual assault. However, after two months the assault charges were dropped as the Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney said that there was insufficient evidence that the sexual assault happened.

According to Barnett's attorney, his client cooperated with the authorities and argued that the sex was consensual and that he did not force her to do anything.

Barnett ultimately pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child. He was sentenced to two years of probation. Coleman's mother said that her family received threats after the documentary was released and that Daisy was fired from her job as a veterinarian at a clinic.

In April 2013, their house in Maryville which was vacant and which they put up for sale, burned down. An investigation was requested but the state fire marshal said that because of the unsafe nature of the structure, an examination could not be conducted and the incident is listed as undetermined.

In 2013, protests and outrage regarding the case went viral, and "Justice for Daisy" was used by online activist group Anonymous. The media coverage of the case also alerted numerous women's rights groups.

Trauma of the victims

In 2016, Netflix released a documentary titled "Audrie and Daisy" where Coleman was featured. The documentary focused on the alleged sexual assault and the online harassment and trauma faced by the family after they sued Barnett.

The documentary also focused on the story of Audrie Pott, a 15-year-old girl who was raped at a house party, she committed suicide days after the incident.

The Netflix documentary won a Peabody Award and earned praise for its "honest, heartbreaking and timely tale of sexual assault and social media, and the repercussions it can have on young lives."

An organization co-founded by Coleman, SafeBAE, whose mission is ending sexual assault among students, said that they were shocked and saddened by the sudden loss.

The organization wrote on Twitter "As all of our supporters know, Daisy has fought for many years to both heal from her assault and prevent future sexual violence among teens. She was our sister in this work and much of the driving force behind it."

The organization added that Daisy had many coping demons and she had been facing and overcoming them all, and that unfortunately healing is not an easy and straight path and that Daisy fought longer and harder than anyone will ever know.

