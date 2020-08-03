On July 30, numerous Republican senators had called for $1,000 direct payments to be given to qualified Americans.

The $1,000 direct payment is a part of the bill called CAAF Act or the Coronavirus Assistance for American Families Act.

Family of four qualifications

Under the new bill, both adults and their dependents would get $1,000 each. That would be $4,000 for a family of four.

This can help families to get a higher amount than the previous one that they got in the first round of stimulus checks that was included in the CARES Act, which was a $2.2 trillion relief bill that was passed in March 2020.

This means that a qualified American family of four would receive $4,000 under the CAAF Act, which is $600 more than the CARES Act.

The CARES Act gave $1,200 to qualified individuals who were earning under $75,000 a year, but their dependents only got $500 each.

Under the CAAF Act, a new bill that was proposed by Republican Senators Mitt Romney, Bill Cassidy, and Marco Rubio, the $1,000 checks would be given to all American citizens, regardless their dependent status or their age.

Qualifications for CAAF Act

The $1,000 stimulus check would be considered as the second one to be given to Americans in 2020, and it could be on its way next week as soon as the bill is approved.

To qualify for the $1,000 check, both adults and their dependents should have a valid Social Security number. Single taxpayers and married taxpayers with no children would get less compared to the first round of stimulus checks.

Single taxpayers would get $200 less while married taxpayers who have no children would get $400 less. Democrats have been fighting to give the American people the second round of stimulus checks. Under the Democratic bill called HEROES Act, families would get as much as $6,000 in total.

Differences between CARES, HEALS, and HEROES Act

CARES Act: stimulus check payments

The CARES Act was given to taxpayers who filed a 2019 or 2020 tax return. Millions of Americans have already received the $1,200 stimulus check payment from March to April 15.

The CARES Act was signed into law by President Trump as part of the coronavirus aid. Additional payments were made for dependents, as $500 were made available per dependent that was under 17 years of age, and for a maximum of three dependents per household.

HEROES Act: stimulus check proposal

Under the HEROES Act, the amount given to dependents would be increased to $1,200. Those who are eligible would include college students, dependents who are over 16 years old, dependent parents, and disabled relatives.

The HEROES Act is led by the Democrats, and they are pushing to give a maximum of $6,000 per household, which means it would be $2,400 for couples and $3,600 for the dependents, with a maximum of three dependents.

HEALS Act: stimulus check proposal

The HEALS Act, also led by Republicans, would be $1,200 stimulus checks for qualified Americans. The difference is the criteria of the dependents.

Under the HEROES Act, dependents would get $1,200 stimulus checks, but under HEALS Act, dependents would only get $500, with a maximum of three dependents per household.

