Top health officials have declared that face shields cannot replace face masks for better protection against COVID-19.

The threat of the coronavirus has prompted those more concerned than usual to look for extra options to ward it off. According to public health officials, these forms of protection gives that kind of shielding that covers more of the face. It gives a larger area to prevent respiratory droplets from touching the face, reported MSN.

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, he advised that aside from wearing goggles or eye shields, using face shields can give extra protection for the wearer. He said an interview with ABC's Dr. Jen Ashton last Wednesday, along with Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House task force coordinator, saying the same thing as well on Fox News last Thursday.

All experts and Fauci said that face shields are just a secondary layer of protection while a mask is primary. If only a shield is worn, the threat of infection is still imminent.

Other experts like ABC News contributor John Brownstein, who is also an epidemiologist and the chief innovation officer, stressed that masks cannot be replaced by face shields. Getting good quality face covering is still the best option.

An outbreak in a Swiss hote had staffers getting sick with COVID-19 due to its failure to use maks. Swiss government health rules specified using masks with a face shield together, but the hotel disregarded it. Rudolf Leuthold, a Swiss health official stated that most of the infected were wearing only shields. But, those who stuck to wearing masks were free from infection. This cautionary measure of wearing face-covering has been ignored despite the evidence.

Resistance to wearing masks have made face shields as the option for many, even if the risk of infection is greater.

Josh Hildebrand, who owns a tech company is printing face shields which is intended for front-line workers when there was a lack of PPE last March. The media got hooked up with the demand for these protection products for COVID-19. Those who ordered came from schools, businesses and individuals who want it. He noticed that most customers who were against mask wearing are ready to use the face shields.

He added that those who avoids wearing a facial covering the time of day, will opt for a shield instead.

But, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have called wearing one without a mask not advisable. They stated that face shields are not able to provide as much protection as a mask could provide. This warning from the agency should not be ignore but many discounts it.

Face shields are used by health professionals to prevent droplets from infecting the eyes. Remarks by the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living told the media that shields can help because it prevents hand touching the face.

Brownstein adds that a face shield will be better than no protection from the virus. Another option according to him is to follow the guidelines, and wear a mask.

In Ohio and Florida, the schools allow either masks or faces shield on school grounds for COVID protection requirements. Ohio ordered shield for all students and teacher, as facial covering alternatives, noted The Daily Record.

