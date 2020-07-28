Based on a new study about Mars, life could exist beneath the Martian surface.

Despite extensive explorations and ongoing searches, the presence of life has not been found on the red planet's surface. But according to a new study published in the journal Scientific, collected reports suggests that a more suitable environment for alien life could be provided by the red planet's subsurface.

The study is called 'Investigating the biological potential of galactic cosmic ray-induced radiation-driven chemical disequilibrium in the Martian subsurface environment', which is published in Scientific Reports.

Aside from the evidence of water beneath the Red Planet's surface, the conditions there are less harsh. And not only that, but the new study also claims that the continuous bombardment by the GCRs or the galactic cosmic rays, could spark the possible life as it is the energy needed to stimulate the organic activity that can result in a new life, Independent reported.

The new study is consisted and based on numerous numerical models, space missions' existing data, and the information about the gathered data from studying these deep-gave ecosystems that can be located on Earth. It also contains a mechanism that can survive underneath the surface.

The study also mentioned the ways and the possibility of having a life that can be discovered in the future. That specific part of Mars is yet to be explored, but scientists are optimistic about the future missions on the red planet.

The Russian Roscosmos and the European Space Agency are planning to send a rover for the possible subsurface exploration, as part of the "Summer of Mars" that had witnessed landers sent to the Red Planet by the countries like UAE or the United Arab Emirates, China, and the United States. However, it was delayed due to the need for further testing, the latest estimated date for launching would be in two years, as it is the time that the launch window will open.

There are many visitors for Mars, and one of which is the Perseverance rover by NASA, it will also explore the red planet and observe in order to have a better understanding about the history of the planet, if it did support life in the past or what happened to the biological life before.

Scientist at the Center for Space Science at NYU, Abu Dhabi, Scientist Dimitra Atri shared that it is exciting to think about how life could survive in an extreme environment even as few as two meters.

Atri also added that the Rosalind Franklin rover onboard the ExoMars mission (ESA and Roscosmos), which is equipped with a subsurface drill, will be launch in 2022 and will be a perfect way to detect and study the possible microbial life or if none can provide other information as well.

The latest rover mission is known as Mars 2020. The said mission is the initial part of the multiphase Mars Sample Return campaign. However, only the Mars 2020 rover mission has been funded by the Congress, Washington Post reported.

