On August 17-31, the Rimpac 2020 hosted by the US Pacific Fleet will start at Pearl Harbor Hawaii as one of the biggest naval exercises.

Leading the activities is the U.S. Navy and its Commander. Compared to other marine activities, this biennial maritime exercise will be centered at-sea activities. Concerns about COVID-19 transmission prompted limited contact between participants. This Rim of the Pacific 2020 exercises are held every two years, reported by Navy Mil.

The theme of the 2020 Rim of the Pacific exercises is capable, adaptive, partners as the basis for effective cooperation between naval forces.

This Rim of the Pacific exercises is vital as the US and its allies need to step up and adapt to a changing geopolitical atmosphere to operate effectively.

Concentration will be on at-sea activities for the rim of the pacific exercises to make sure the safety of all forces emphasizing minimal contact with shore-based participants. The commander of the U.S. Navy designed the modified rim of the pacific plan to conduct all activities with partners with optimized training and less risk for all involved. These exercises also highlight the impact of the naval exercise on the people and the island of Hawaii.

U.S. Pacific Fleet Adm. John Aquilino said that the current situation deems that our maritime forces work in unison to defend shipping lanes and make sure that freedom of navigation into international waters is not impeded. He added that all will conduct operations safely and smart mitigation measures while at sea.

Efforts of the US Navy to lessen the spread of COVID-19 is more stringent than ever. The rim of the pacific exercise 2020 will keep all activities at sea with no offshore activities scheduled. For logistical assistance, the Pearl Harbor-Hickam is utilized. The staff ashore are responsible for the command and control logistics with support functions. This serves as a support auxiliary as a way to keep all staff and other participating personnel safe.

It will include vital operations for all naval operations that comprise training. Most of the participants will be involved in what includes how to conduct anti-submarine contingencies, naval intercept operations, using live-rounds in training, especially training with other forces. The Navy will monitor the exercises to keep the training fluid dynamic.

Nations participating in the rim of the pacific exercise will learn to work with the US Navy and improve their interoperability. Recently, the Australian Defense Force participated in the Trilateral exercise with the US and Japan in the Philippine Sea, cited ADM.

Aquilino said that we are committed and able to safeguard allies and co-partners situated in the Indo Pacific region. A flexible approach is done through the rim of the pacific exercises to reach a balance in dealing with future adversaries and keep COVID-19 to a minimum.

The Rimpac 2020 hosted by the U.S. Pacific Fleet will be headed by U.S. 3rd Fleet, Vice Adm. Scott D. Conn. This exercise that involves several nations has an emphasis on the interoperability of all naval units involved.

