Ellen DeGeneres is a famous and powerful celebrity, an A-list Hollywood star, and an award-winning daytime talk show host. It may sound like she has it all, and with her cheerful persona and her "love one another" line, the public things everyone adores her.

Unfortunately, even the most loved talk show host had struck the wrong chord with some stars. Here are some of the celebrities who clapped back at Ellen.

Dakota Johnson

Actress Dakota Johnson was brave enough to call out Ellen's lies on her own show. Johnson talked about her star-studded birthday party, and Ellen then chimed in and said that she was not invited. Johnson told her that it was not true and said "ask everybody, ask your producer."

Ellen was put on the spotlight and stirred away from the conversation, dismissing it by saying "maybe it didn't reach me, I'll talk to Andy later." To put salt in the wound, Johnson said that Tig Notaro is her favorite comedian.

NikkieTutorials

Youtuber and beauty guru Nikkie de Jager, also known as NikkieTutorials, came out as transgender earlier this year. She was invited to be a guest on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and even though she is a massive fan of Ellen, who is a part of the LGBT community herself, Nikkie was disappointed with the encounter.

Nikkie appeared on a talk show in the Netherlands called De Wereld Draait Door back in March, and she revealed some information about her experience with Ellen. The Dutch vlogger gave a hint to host Matthijs van Nieuwkerk that Ellen was not as nice as she seems.

When the host asked her what it was like being on Ellen's show, she said that she appreciated Matthijs for saying hello to her because Ellen didn't. She also said that the show felt like a different world.

Katy Perry

In 2010, Katy Perry married comedian Russell Brand. The pair only lasted for two years before they decided to spit, and ever since the media stopped associating them with each other. Because of this, some people forgot that Perry was ever married, and one of them is Ellen.

During an interview, Perry talked about her divorce with Brand, and it surprised Ellen. She could not believe that Perry was once married and thought she was bluffing until Perry called her out and said that Ellen even gave her wedding gifts on the show.

Wendy Williams

Probably one of the most awkward interviews to watch, Wendy Williams was chastised by Ellen and called her mean. Williams, the host of "The Wendy Williams Show" is known as someone who isn't afraid to say what she thinks about people and events in Hollywood.

Williams' show is different from what Ellen's show is all about, as Ellen's daytime show is set to bring happiness to people and to spread kindness.

The two had a tense conversation about being "mean" when Williams guested on Ellen's show. And even though it has been years since the incident happened, the tension is still there and we won't be seeing the two together anytime soon.

