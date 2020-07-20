A blog writer once learned to make kindness as a lifestyle through renting videotapes. Every videotape had a sticker attached with a writing, "Please be kind and rewind."

The thing about kindness is that it is contagious. A simple act of kindness, however small, can have a rippling effect.

One can spread love through random actions of kindness for all aspects of his life. Kindness can be directed towards yourself, family and friends, your workmates or colleagues, and pets.

Sufficed by John Mayer when named his song "Waiting for the World to Change" back then. Now, we cannot merely rely on other people to make the world a better place. Therefore, the timing is right for people to be aware of their Personal Social Responsibility (PSR), reported Life Hack.

With life not being made of purely rainbows and butterflies, human beings have a tendency to focus on mere survival, even resulting in hostility at times. Practicing kindness can be incorporated in our daily routine, according to ABS-CBN Lifestyle.

It is not merely a habit for priests and religious people. Medical science has backing that doing acts of kindness changes our body chemistry and reaps benefits, including lowering our blood pressure, improving our mood, and improving positive thinking, reported Life Hack.

People are being challenged nowadays to be a "RAKtivist" or a "Random Acts of Kindness activist."

According to studies, setting forth the well-being of other people before our own without expecting a positive compensation or simply put, being altruistic, triggers the brain's reward centers.

"Be the reason someone smiles today," a blog suggested a habit towards making kindness as a lifestyle.

Upon finishing a book you found favorable, you could recommend or lend it to a bookworm friend.

A writer for Houston Chronicle narrated that when she and her husband were broken down the news that their daughter might be entirely blind, their NICU nurse silently pulled a portable divider around her crib to respect their mourning.

When she had to offer her 10-year-old cats for adoption due to family reasons, the woman working at the Spring Branch Pet Rescue never made her feel judged.

A situation wherein two strangers longing for connection has one trying to support the other in their own small way.

You could also send a note to figure you admire or appreciate.



The moral principle and practice of treating others as one's self would want to be treated is called The Golden Rule. It is helmed to be one of Jesus' most profound teachings.

Sufficed by Maya Angelou when she uttered, "People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel."

The act of smiling is a contagious superpower as it is one of the easiest ways to bolster your mood.

Towards the planet, you could exhibit making kindness as a lifestyle through picking up a piece of litter, planting a tree, and taking a moment to appreciate the trees for their generous service.

Towards yourself, we suggest taking yourself on a date, writing a handwritten love note to yourself, and taking a nap.

