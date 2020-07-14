The coronavirus pandemic has caused the majority of people to take a closer look at their health and what risks exist in their environment. Now, a resurfacing threat comes in the form of the deadly bubonic plague or also known as the black death.

The bubonic plague was last seen in the mid-19th century and is a disease caused by bacteria that will make the host develop flu-like symptoms, similar to the ongoing COVID-19 virus.

However, the plague is transmitted through fleas and other small animals, and it can also be transferred from exposure to the body of a dead animal that was infected by it.

New cases have been reported in recent days following the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, bringing a new threat to a world that is already suffering.

Bubonic Plague in Mongolia

Last week, China placed the region of Inner Mongolia under high alert after a new case of bubonic plague after hundreds of years from the previous pandemic, which was considered one of the world's deadliest in history.

The state-run media of China, Xinhua news agency, said the case was first discovered within the city of Bayannur in the northwestern parts of Beijing.

Municipal authorities were first notified of the incident by a hospital that admitted the patient on Saturday. On Sunday, authorities issued a level 3 warning across the entire region, the second-lowest of a four-level system, in an attempt to prevent any further spread of the plague.

The news agency also said that authorities would continue to implement the warning until the end of the year to help control the spread of the infection.

The patient found to have been infected by the plague has been isolated and treated in the hospital and has been said to be in stable health conditions.

Squirrel gets bubonic plague

In Colorado, a squirrel was found to have tested positive for the bubonic plague on Saturday, which was revealed in a statement on Sunday by Jefferson County Public Health. The small animal's case is the first reported case of the deadly plague.

The small creature was found roaming in Morrison, which is a short 18-mile drive southwest of Denver.

What is the black death?

The bubonic plague was a massively infectious and deadly bacterial infection that devastated the world across several countries and killed more than 50 million people.

The plague has had several pandemic outbreaks in human history, the first of which occurred in the 14th century. The second plague killed about one-fifth of London's entire population in what is known as the Great Plague of 1665.

However, the latest before this generation was during the mid-19th century, where it took the lives of at least 12 million people in China and India.

Fortunately, in modern times, the bubonic plague is not as deadly as it used to be. Advanced medical technology has allowed humans to treat the disease using antibiotics. But if the black death is left untreated, it has the potential to kill the host about 30 to 60 percent of the time.

