For those who travel around a lot in the blistering heat of the sun or those who just enjoy the outdoors in a beautiful scenic day, the bright shine of the sun could become a significant factor in seeing if you enjoy the most of your trip of relaxation.

If the sun's brightness becomes too much, it gets challenging to enjoy the view or even navigate while you're driving and could potentially be a safety risk. Regular sunglasses could help mitigate the overall threat that the bright sun poses, but at times, you could find yourself looking for something more.

This is where transition glasses come in as these lenses have been engineered to quickly adapt to changes in the brightness of the light and make themselves darker to suit your needs. When changes in the light conditions occur, the lenses adjust their tint to give just the right amount of light to enter your eyes.

With rapidly advancing technology in the modern era, more and more transition lenses are making their way into the market. This makes it much more difficult for those just learning about these lenses to pick the right pair that matches their needs. So we listed down the best transition lenses for men that are useful in various scenarios.

These durable transition sunglasses have a frame made out of aluminum-magnesium to ensure high-quality protection while minimizing weight for comfortable wear.

These TJUTR lenses also come with photochromic composite TAC lenses that will enable you to see vividly through the lenses despite their protection from the sun's rays.

With its fashionable rectangular design, it fits well with most outfits and gives you that stylish look while offering the best protection transition lenses could offer.

If you are looking to go motorcycling and enjoy the great outdoors under the beautiful sunshine, then this pair of transition lenses are sure to be a match for you.

The True Classic features a plastic frame that fits snuggly and provides a lightweight frame with polycarbonate lenses and photochromic features that adjust to the amount of light to protect your eyes from the sun's brightness.

These lenses are a perfect accessory for any outdoor activities such as biking, motorcycling, golfing, and plenty more.

The GRFISIA transition lenses provide light protection at a reasonable price and come with a plastic frame to ensure you would not be disturbed compared to a heavier frame.

These glasses feature polarized and photochromic lenses that allow themselves to adapt to the amount of light the sun produces and change its tint accordingly while still providing sufficient visibility.

This pair of sunglasses also come with specialized nine-layer lenses that are engineered to block out 100 percent of glare while reflecting a considerable amount of reflected light.

The YIMI z87 is a fantastic pair of transition lenses that feature a metal frame to provide durable protection against drops and bumps while still remaining lightweight for that comfortable wear.

The lenses have been tailored to provide significant protection against the sun's rays with its adaptive photochromic lenses that change tint based on the amount of light that passes through.

Unlike regular sunglasses, these lenses provide a harmonic balance between style, protection, and visibility by allowing you to see perfectly clear throughout the day, even at varying amounts of sunshine.

If you are a sports fanatic or just a regular hobbyist, looking for the right pair of sunglasses could be daunting. The RIVBOS, however, provides an excellent choice during sports activities with its lightweight plastic frame and snug fit.

This pair of transition lenses also feature polycarbonate lenses and polarized photochromic lenses that will help you see clearly and without receiving damaging amounts of glare.

The polarized and mirror coating lenses also provide considerable protection against UVA and UVB and an array of other harmful lights.

