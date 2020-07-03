One of the most prominent young pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong has fled the city after the Beijing-backed law passed, restricting political freedom and threatening to extradite suspects to mainland China.

Fleeing activist

According to BBC, a one-time student leader and local legislator Nathan Law, who was imprisoned in 2014 after the "Umbrella Protests," fled the city of Hong Kong but would continue his advocacy activities internationally.

Two days after China passed the controversial new security law, Law announced he had left the city and said Beijing's new legislation undermines freedoms. Still, the capital had since ignored the statements.

Those who oppose the law, which punishes on secession, subversion, and terrorism with up to lifetime imprisonment, say the law erodes freedom of Hong Kong.

On Tuesday after the new law was announced, Law revealed he was stepping down from Demosito Party that he co-founded along with Joshua Wong, a well-known activist in Hong Kong. Law noted the law would be the beginning of a "bloody cultural revolution."

Law, on Wednesday, talked to a US Congressional hearing via videolink about Hong Kong. The activist told American officials he was concerned about returning to the city as he feared the Chinese capital would imprison him.

The activist wrote a statement that said he had already fled the territory but would continue his pro-democracy overseas. He noted he would not be revealing too much information on his whereabouts and activities amid the risk of exposing himself to Beijing, as reported by NPR.

The National People's Congress Standing Committee (NPCSC), China's top legislative body, passed the new law that Beijing drafted for Hong Kong on Tuesday, which was immediately adopted by the city's officials.

Experts consider the law to be the final step in ending Hong Kong's "one nation, two systems" agreement from 1997 when the British colony transferred control of the territory to China's jurisdiction.

International refugee assistance

According to The Guardian, there are nearly three million residents in Hong Kong. They possess British national overseas status (BNO) that Boris Johnson promised would be given the right to settle in the UK.

One woman said she was contemplating between returning to Hong Kong or waiting for updates to the BNO status. The woman also noted her concerns over returning to the city as she fears she would not be allowed to come back to the UK.

To assist fleeing refugees, the United States had proposed a specific refugee assistance plan. In contrast, Australia has revealed it would soon reveal an announcement. Taiwan dedicated an office to help Hong Kong citizens fleeing the city and announced it already had more than 180 inquiries. On the other hand, Taipei updated its travel advice, cautioning travelers who plan to go through the city of Hong Kong.

Law's colleague, Wong, posted on social media expressing his gratitude to Law and all that he has done and shared he knew how difficult the decision to leave their beloved city was for his friend.

When asked if he had plans to flee Hong Kong, Wong refused to answer about his plans, though actual plans of leaving the city are hampered by a bail pending a court case for allegedly assisting an official spread flyers.

