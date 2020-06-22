If you are a "Game of Thrones" fan, there is a plethora of items and memorabilia that could catch your attention. If you fancy a detailed White Walker Funko Pop or if you want to be the mother to your very own dragon egg, the choices are limitless.

The decision is not an easy feat, however, as the show features a massive list of amazingly beautiful and fantastic art, along with relatable and likeable characters.

With the number of collectables that you could go through looking for that perfect match, we have listed down the Top 5 items that you would probably want to take a look at before making any final decisions.

Express your inner Mother of Dragons with this beautifully crafted and amazingly detailed Funko Pop of Queen Daenerys Stormborn Targaryen riding her last living dragon Drogon.

This item is a fantastic match for any fan as it embodies one of the main characters showing her wrath and authority.

This vintage classic music box can be hand-cranked to produce the nostalgic theme from the show's opening sequence.

This item was made of high-quality wood, carved by hand, and does not require any batteries. The manual playing means you control the speed of the tune yourself.

Travel to the amazing of Westeros yourself where you can buy, sell, or trade locations across the seven kingdoms with your friends and family with this fantastic board game.

The Honorary sigils from the show inspired the game's six unique tokens. Which of the houses will you pledge your loyalty to?

The currency was also based on the show's including 42 gold Dragon along with 53 silver tags cardboard Coins.

In places of houses and hotels, this monopoly board game uses 32 holdfasts and 12 castles to imitate the architecture of the original show.

Live inside the world of Game of Thrones with the iron throne card holder that also acts as a music player for the show's theme song.

Become the Mother of Dragons with your very own dragon egg replica. This item has amazingly realistic details and was painted by hand.

Measuring at eight inches in height, this dragon egg will undoubtedly catch any fan's attention with its beauty.

Drink to your heart's content with this official Tyrion Lannister Copper Stein that represents the character's personality.

This mug was made with 100% copper and is a fantastic commemorative item to add to your collection.

