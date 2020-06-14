Fans of the King of Pop Michael Jackson marked the 14th anniversary of the day he was not found guilty in his child abuse case.

They commemorated the phenomenal performer by tweeting #MichaelJacksonVindicated which became one of the trending topics on Twitter.

The superstar was absolved by a Santa Maria jury in California of all ten counts of child molestation on June 13, 2005, reported The Jasmine Brand.

It was alleged that Michael Jackson committed child molestation towards Gavin Arvizo at the Neverland Valley Ranch in Los Olivos, California when Arvizo was mere 13 years of age.

The commemoration transpired amid the mainstream media's coverage for the previous months with COVID-19, George Floyd, and Black Lives Matter as the public reminisced to other times in media history.

According to some social media users, he was not depicted accurately and was consistently innocent. Other netizens think the aforementioned hashtag should be a trending topic as they think he was still guilty. Despite that, Jackson was never announced guilty in the court in the face of allegations, according to Worldwide Entertainment TV.

People across the globe posted articles, photos, videos, and moments on the social media platform.

Jackson reportedly died on June 25, 2009, due to homicide.

Due to the trial, Jackson was pressurized to his physical and mental limits, reported BOL News.

Also Read: Blanket Jackson Changes Names - Michael Jackson's Son Suffered Bullying For His Unique Name [REPORT]

Music artist Kanye West declared his respect for Jackson and seemingly resisted the documentary that antagonized the King of Pop.

Documentaries should not be permitted to "tear down our heroes," according to Kim Kardashian's husband.

Jackson's child abuse trial was one of the most talked-about trials of the decade.

He was charged with a total of 14 counts. These include 4 counts of molesting a minor, one count of attempted child molestation, 4 counts of inebriating a minor to molest him, plotting to commit child abduction and extortion, and one count of plotting to hold the boy and his family captured.

Although the "Billie Jean" singer was absolved by a jury comprising his peers, the public's opinion of him and his career did not recuperate.

Following an alteration in California law, a new case then emerged related to the accusation indicating that alleged assault victims could issue lawsuits before they turn 40 years of age.

Jackson took his first step into the music stage at five years old. Jackson Five's 1st album was entitled "I Want You Back" and made waves globally.

He then made his mark as an artist with the release of his solo album "Off the Wall."

Jackson's main attorney was Thomas Mesereau. Attracting global media, the trial had defense testimonies courtesy of celebrities including Jay Leno, Macaulay Culkin, and Chris Tucker. Wade Robson was also a state witness who made a name in the news in the following years by countered his stance and took legal action against Jackson's estate.

Related Article: Paris Jackson And Chester Castellaw Dating: Michael Jackson's Daughter Snaps Cute Bathroom Selfie With Boyfriend (SEE IT)

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.