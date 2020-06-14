The state of Michigan announced the resumption of unemployment benefits for 140,000 of 340,000 frozen accounts amidst an investigation of possible fraudulent claims filed by impostors.

The payments for validated accounts are made after a couple of days, based on an announcement that came out a week after the state of Michigan noted that payments for 340,000 accounts, which is 20% of those being paid, had been stopped in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Criminals have applied used accounts, which were previously stolen, or fallacious personal information from data infringement at Equifax.

According to US News, Steve Gray, director of the Unemployment Insurance Agency, expressed his distress about the actions taken by the fraudsters which have delayed the payment for the working families. He uttered while their agency continues to work with the state and federal partners to put an end to this illegal activity, their focus remains constant on doing everything to validate legitimate claims and provide the needed financial assistance of their workers.

The length of time it will take the remaining 200,000 frozen accounts, which is 61% of the active accounts that received halted payment notices, be validated is still uncertain. As stated by Spokesman Jason Moon, the process of validation will take several months under normal conditions but added they will not allow the lengthy process to happen. Six hundred workers are doing the validation of identities with 200 more in training.

The state of Michigan brought in a forensic accounting firm and experts to get rid of fraud and clear legal claims.

In a report by CBS Detroit, since March 15, the agency reported more than 50,000 identity theft and unemployment fraud. More than 40,000 of those fallacious accounts came since May 1.

People who have not sent their application for the jobless benefits or those whose names did not match what was written on the forms but were sent a monetary determination letter may be identity theft victims. They are encouraged to contact the Unemployment Insurance Agency the soonest time possible.

Since the Covid-19 arrived in March, Michigan has officially received around 2.2 million new jobless claims and more businesses were temporarily closed to curb the spread of the virus. Although more than 1.7 million people, who are from the state that had the second-highest unemployment record, received the payment from the government in April, 22.7% of the administration of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has faced criticism for processing delays before criminal schemes were revealed.

As estimated by the US Labor Department, at least $26 billion could be wasted with the most of that amount going to scammers.

This week the federal government stated that around 21.5 million people are given jobless aid, which gives an added opportunity for criminals. $600 a week will be provided as an extra benefit as part of the US coronavirus rescue law makes it more worthwhile.

State Attorney General Dana Nessel, who established a task force responsible for the investigation and cracking down of fraud, said the present health crisis has turned out an opportunity for abuse by individuals who are taking advantage of the system and hindering the ability to get valid claims paid.

