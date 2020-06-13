News that the timeless 90s sitcom, "Friends," will have a reunion special has been circulating. The one-off show has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but main cast member Lisa Kudrow assures that it is worth waiting for.

According to the actress who played the comical Phoebe Buffay on the household name sitcom, said the cast and creators recently finalized another date for the taping of the one-off event with a live audience for HBO Max, MSN reported.

The reunion special was initially slated to be premiere on the WarnerMedia streaming service on 27th May.

The actress, 56, divulged that there will be a remarkable twist in the sitcom's story. She stated that 10-season run's one-off episode will not be a mere sit-down chat with the cast and show creators.

The show's production, among all major production houses, was temporarily halted amid the lockdown, according to Mashable.

During her promotion of a new Netflix comedy, the "Deep Space" actress was questioned regarding the event. She shared that the planning process was far along, but they cannot do it because people cannot gather.

Upon being questioned if there was scripted content in the reunion or if the concept merely focused on the case reminiscing moments from "Friends," she added, "There are other things to it; things I shouldn't really talk about because they should be good - but those things can't happen (right now)." They simply decided on a different date. The News reported.

Kudrow said that there has not been a talk about doing the special remotely when asked if they will initiate a virtual shoot. Other television shows were prompted to tape at home through Zoom and mobile phones amid the quarantine.

The "Space Force" actress stated that holding a shoot remotely was an "immediate no."

The massively prominent American sitcom was concluded in 2004.

Its 25th anniversary was commemorated with a hefty multi-million dollar deal for old episodes to be displayed on HBO Max in 2019.

Also, co-actress Jennifer Aniston teased a collaboration when she broke Instagram following her posting of a photo taken with her former workmates. This was prior to her revealing the cast members are working on "something."

Kudrow mused on the phenomenal series, "I'm just as proud of 'Friends' as I ever was. I never stopped loving doing the show, so my memories of it are just as fond now as they were back then.

"It's funny... I remember shooting the first years and the very end much better than the middle years, but it's great that it's still shown on TV. It's great that younger and younger people - many who weren't even born when we started shooting 'Friends' -- are now fans of the show."

On how she felt being perpetually typecast after her iconic role, she admitted that she thinks people will always connect her with Phoebe and she was fine with that.

