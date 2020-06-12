The father of a three-month-old was arrested in connection to the death of the child who was found lifeless inside a submerged car in Texas.

According to NY Daily News, the body was identified as Lyrik Aliyana Brown was recovered in the car seat of a car that was submerged in the Red River of Gainesville. A few hours before that, an Amber Alert was issued as the child was reported missing.

Father of the child facing charges for murder

In a report by the police, the girl's 30-year-old father has been arrested and is currently facing murder charges.

According to Gainesville Register, on the evening of June 8, Jeremy Brown reportedly abducted his daughter. As of the moment he is facing charges for first-degree felony charges for murdering a child under 10 years old. If the suspect is found guilty of the charges, Sheriff Terry Gilbert of Cooke County said on Wednesday that the man could be facing the death penalty.

The body of the three-month-old victim was recovered on the Red River on the 9th of June by personnel from Gainesville Fire-Rescue. On the same day that she was found, an Amber Alert was issued in search of Lyrik Brown, after a kidnapping report against her father was filed by the Gainesville Police Department.

Read also: Vernal Man Shoots Another 8 Times; Says He Didn't Mean to Kill Him

According to Gilbert, the cause of death of the child was drowning. However, the manner of how she dies still remains a mystery and is still being investigated.

Fox 4 News also reported that the police department said that Jeremy brown was found next to a vehicle that has been overturned and has submerged in the river. Medical personnel then rushed to the scene and assessed him for injuries. After this, he was immediately taken into custody and was detained in Cooke County Jail on a warrant that was issued before he was found.

Child kidnapped by the father after an argument with the mother

Moreover, GDP stated that the warrant for kidnapping was filed after the police received a call from the child's mother on Monday night reporting that her daughter is currently in a vehicle with her boyfriend.

According to the mother, she had an altercation with Jeremy Brown which became physical but she was able to get out of the vehicle in the middle of it. She also reported that the man also got out of the vehicle and continued to assault her before getting back in the car and fleeing the scene with their daughter still inside.

The report also stated that the child's mother had minor injuries after the reported attack and was immediately treated and released. Aside from the murder charges, Jeremy Brown is also currently facing a third-degree charge on assaulting a family member.

Cooke County Jail also indicated in their records that the suspect has a long criminal record since 2009, which has included charges of engaging in organized crime, delivery, and possession of paraphernalia for drug use, aggravated assault, and smuggling of firearms.



Related article: New York Woman Arrested for Brutally Murdering 100-Year-Old Man With a Hammer

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.