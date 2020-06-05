In order to aid people whose livelihoods have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has allocated a coronavirus stimulus relief package. In the past few months, the IRS has sent funds to more than 150 million people.

However, many still hasn't received their relief payments. According to CNet.com the IRS has listed several reasons why some people still haven't had their hands on the money. Here are what you need to determine:

Check Your Eligibility

In order to receive a stimulus check, one has to be eligible to get one. Thus, it is very important to check your eligibility before assuming that you will be receiving a check. The IRS has sent out many ways one can be eligible which are as follows;

1.Single US residents whose gross annual income is below $99,000.

2.A person who filed to the IRS as head of household and has an income less than $146,500.

3.A couple who filed income their taxes jointly with a joint income lower than $198,000.

4.Parents with children 16 years old and below.

Check the validity of the banking information you have submitted to the IRS.

According to the IRS, the banking information that they are using to send out payments were from the tax returns that were filed in 2018 and 2018. Thus, if the bank information in no longer valid the money will be sent back to the IRS to be reprocessed.

However, the IRS also stated that if the bank information comes out as invalid, the person will be receiving the payment in either paper checks or Emergency Impact Payment (EIP) Card. But in order to do that one has to update their mailing address in the IRS or more efficiently update your bank information to avoid delay in payments.

Read also: COVID-19 Stimulus Checks Fund Second Wave Comes in Paper or Card?

You still have outstanding child support payments.

The IRS has also informed that those who have past-due on their child support may receive reduced stimulus payment or maybe none at all. In cases like this, they have also informed that a notice will be sent by the Bureau of the Fiscal Service

The US Treasury can only cut up to 5 million paper checks in a week.

Another problem that has arisen in the distribution of the stimulus checks is that the Treasury can only cut a limited number of paper checks in a week. According to Forbes, the IRS has tried to remedy this by sending prepaid debit cards instead, however, it has also caused issues as many people thought it was a scam and discarded the envelopes containing the cards.

You are an non-tax filer.

In cases of people who have low income and are exempt from filing taxes in 2018 and 2019 but are also eligible for payment, they still have to file for a nonfiler toll to the IRS in order to give them your information. The IRS has also placed on their website what information is needed and the additional requirements to receive the check.

Related article: What To Do If You Still Haven't Received Your Stimulus Check

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.