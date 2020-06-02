US President Donald Trump trended on Twitter over the weekend after reports of him relocating in the bunker of the White House was published. The president was allegedly furious over the criticism he received from the public that it pushed him to stage a photo op outside a church while holding a bible.

Controversial bible photoshoot

Currently, thousands of protesters are outside the White House to demand the arrest of all police officers who were involved in the killings of black Americans. Some of the protesters also demanded the resignation of the president.

The commotion outside the White House forced Trump to hid with his family in the bunker while the police and the military arrested, teased, and shot protesters with rubber bullets. Finally, on June 1, the president emerged from the basement and was seen outside the White House.

Trump was then photographed with a Bible in his hand while standing outside St. John's Episcopal Church, which is located across the road from the White House.

According to reports, the police were ordered to disperse the peaceful demonstrators in Lafayette Square to give way for the photoshoot.Flash grenades, tear gas, and rubber bullets were used at the crowd to give way for the president.

The president then gave his speech in the Rose Garden where he called himself an ally of all peaceful protesters but explosions from the grenades, tear gas and rubber bullets and the screams of the protesters were heard in the background. He then stood outside the St. John's Episcopal Church, held a Bible, and returned inside.

According to CNN, Trump was angry at reports that he hid in the bunker under the White House as protesters fought the police outside. The report was confirmed by The New York Times and The Washington Post.

Religious leaders outraged over stunt

Episcopal Bishop Mariann Budde from the diocese of Washington, DC said that she had not been informed that Trump will visit the church and they also had no idea that the police would be throwing tear gas and flash grenades nor will they shoot people will rubber bullets to clear the path for the president. Budde added that she is upset that their church and the Bible would be used as a prop by Trump.

Jesuit priest and consultant to the Vatican's communications department, James Martin, tweeted that the Bible is not a prop and that the church is not a photo op. He found Trump's actions revolting and added that religion should not be used as a political tool.

Rabbi Jack Moline, the President of the Interfaith Alliance said that seeing Trump standing in front of the church while holding a Bible right after using police and military force to clear the way from peaceful protesters is one of the most flagrant misuses of religions that he was ever seen.

Although he had received criticism over his recent stunt, it is clear that religion backed him up in 2016. Trump won 81% of white evangelical voters. Exit polls also found out that white Catholics supported him by 60% while Hillary Clinton only got 37% of the votes.

