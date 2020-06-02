Queen Elizabeth II of Britain has spotted horseback riding in Windsor, west of London. It is her first public appearance since lockdown was imposed in the United Kingdom due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Doing well

Queen Elizabeth was seen riding around Home Park, an area next to Windsor Castle. She was captured over the weekend wearing a colorful scarf and a green jacket.

The images of the Queen was released on May 31. According to a Buckingham Palace new release, the Queen was riding a 14-year-old Balmoral Fern pony.

The Queen is known for her love of horse racing and horseback riding and has been photographed with horses over the years. In April, the Queen turned 94-years-old, but she did not hold the traditional royal gun salute that was done every year for her birthday.

Due to the pandemic, it was canceled for the first time in 68 years. Aside from the gun salute, the military parade that was held every year in mid-June to mark the official celebration of her birthday was also canceled.

In May, Queen Elizabeth gave a rare televised speech from Windsor Castle to celebrate the 75 anniversary of VE Day. She connected the response of the British people to the pandemic to the efforts of the British soldiers during World War II.

Will the Queen resume her public duty?

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the lives of millions of people were put on pause, including the live and duties of Queen Elizabeth II. The 94-year-old Queen is still on lockdown in Windsor Castle and she will remain in the castle until this fall.

According to the news site The Sun, the Queen has reigned for 68 years, and this will mark her longest break. Experts think that the risk of being exposed to the coronavirus could force her to stop her public duties and pass the crown to her son, Prince Charles.

Andrew Morton, the royal biographer, said that although the alleged decision is sad, there is no way that the Queen can resume her job. The coronavirus is not going to disappear anytime soon and there is a chance that it will take more than a year before it clears out. The situation will be too risky for the Queen, which means she can't meet people on a regular basis anymore.

As for her heir, the 70-year-old Prince Charles has contracted the virus two months ago and has immunity for it now. Morton added that he stills sees Queen Elizabeth playing a public role by using a "Zoom monarchy" where people will see her on-screen.

Morton notes that in a lot of ways, the changes forced by the pandemic would mark a return to the royal family's more traditional way of interacting with the people. Princess Diana was the one who created the more up-close and personal approach to the public, but since the coronavirus requires people to be socially distant, the royals will be more remote.

Back in March, Prince Charles tested positive for the coronavirus and was immediately placed into isolation. His sons, Prince William and Prince Harry were both negative of the virus, but while Prince William stayed in the UK, Prince Harry moved to LA with his wife, Meghan Markle, and son Archie.

