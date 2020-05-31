Amid the violent protests calling for justice after a police officer killed George Floyd, one woman attempted to kill four law enforcement of the New York Police Department.

The woman, identified as Samantha Shader, 27 years old, allegedly hurled a Molotov cocktail onto a marked police vehicle in Brooklyn with officers still inside.

Violent protests

The suspect threw the projectile through the rear window of the vehicle which was parked at around 10:40 p.m. at the corner of Eastern Parkway and Washington Avenue, said police.

According to the New York Post, authorities said the device did not ignite and was not able to injure any of the officers inside the vehicle.

As officers were taking Shader into custody, she allegedly fought back by biting an officer in the leg. Local authorities have charged the woman with four counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment, attempted arson, attempted murder of a police officer, and assault.

Shader's sister, Darian, 21 years old, tried to interfere with her sister's arrest. Police officers took her into custody as well charged her with obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest, said reports.

Dermot Shea, the New York Police Commissioner, expressed her condemnation of violent acts and said: "It is by the grace of God that we don't have dead officers today."

The head of the Detectives Endowment Association, Paul DiGiacomo, said that they would not tolerate these actions and branded the sisters as "violent criminals."

Also Read: Trump May Assume Control on Minneapolis Chaos Amid George Floyd Protests

Other incidents also involved protesters throwing bricks at police officers, and DiGiacomo stated they would be taking actions to ensure that these heinous criminals are punished and charged for their deeds.

Patrick Lynch, president of the PBA, said that these women, along with other violent criminals, should be able to hide under the label of a protester.

Spread of violence

Authorities arrested more than 200 protesters on Friday night and early Saturday morning amid a tense stand-off between local authorities and residents as rioters chanted "they're killing us" and held up signs comparing the NYPD to the KKK, as reported by Fox News.

Shea said that protesters bringing loaded firearms and other deadly weapons is the farthest thing from being civilized. "It is very difficult to practice de-escalation when you're having a brick thrown at you, at your head," he added.

The commissioner also said that several officers had to be brought to the hospital after protesters knocked their teeth out.

Shader is set to appear before a Brooklyn Federal Court judge on Monday to face her charges, and she is one of the three people who were charged federally amid the violence, reported Daily News.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio stated that some people in the crowd planned to start violence and did do violence, positioning themselves to where they can control the environment.

Shea added that they support the people's right to protest but said that civil disobedience was the significant factor in the incident. The violence did not discriminate whether the officer was white, black, male, or female, he added.

Related Article: CNN Reporter, Crew Arrested on Air While Covering Minneapolis Protests Over George Floyd Murder

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.