The death of an unarmed black man under police custody, George Floyd, has sparked protests all across the United States. Thousands of people marched on the streets demanding justice for the murdered victim, and people are calling to end the obvious and rampant racism in the police force.

Celebrities speak out

As the gruesome video of George Floyd's murder went viral, celebrities took their frustration and anger to their social media accounts. "Star Wars" actor John Boyega tweeted his hatred for racists, then later went on Instagram live to stand by his word. Beyonce posted the picture of George Floyd with a caption "Rest in Power George Floyd."

Demi Lovato called on her fans and followers, especially white people, to do more to fight racism in the country and recognize privilege within the society. She added that discomfort surrounding social issues should not prevent people from speaking up for those who are in danger.

Taylor Swift posted the picture of George Floyd on her Instagram and on May 29, she called out President Donald Trump and tweeted: "After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? 'When the looting starts the shooting starts'??? We will vote you out in November."

Lizzo, Rihanna, Harry Styles, Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Khalid, Halsey, Viola Davis, Natalie Portman and more posted about the murder and have encouraged people to help and protect the black community.

Bailing out protesters

Aside from posting their support, celebrities are also offering their help to protestors by donating to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a nonprofit organization that helps bail out people who do not have the means to do so. Celebrities like Don Cheadle, Janelle Monae, and Steve Carell have donated.

Rappers Kehlani and Noname posted screenshots of their direct donations to the fund. Lil Nas X encouraged his 4.7 million followers to also donate to the cause. Actress Jameela Jamil also donated and asked the celebrity accounts that follow her to donate and retweet.

Actor and comedian Seth Rogen tweeted the proof of his donation, comedian Patton Oswalt also retweeted the link and the screenshot of his donation.

Death of George Floyd

George Floyd was arrested on May 25 for allegedly using a counterfeit bill at a convenience store. Police officer Derek Chauvin was caught on footage by bystanders kneeling on Floyd's neck for almost 9 minutes and did not move even after Floyd told him he could not breathe.

In the footage, Floyd can be heard begging for the officer to let him go and people in the background can also be heard shouting at the officer to stand up. The other three officers in the scene were standing at the side, keeping the bystanders from coming near Floyd to help.

The video has sparked protests in Minneapolis that continued for three straight days. It has also spread to Washington, New York, Atlanta, and Portland. The four police officers who were present at the scene were fired from the Minneapolis Police Department on May 26.

On May 29, Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged with manslaughter and third-degree murder, however, the public believes that it was a light sentence as it should be first-degree murder as what is seen in the video.

