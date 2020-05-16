Amid the current easing of restrictions around the world as the number of coronavirus cases start to subside, our own Sun begins to enter its own lockdown period. The event, according to scientists, could cause freezing weather, earthquakes, and famine.

The phenomenon that is currently happening is called "solar minimum" where surface activity on the star is dramatically lower than usual.

We are about to experience the deepest period of sunshine "recession" in humankind's history as sunspots seemingly disappear, experts say.

Dark days ahead

"Solar Minimum is underway, and it's a deep one," Dr Tony Phillips, an astronomer, said. "Sunspot counts suggest it is one of the deepest of the past century. The Sun's magnetic field has become weak, allowing extra cosmic rays into the solar system," he added.

Dr Phillips explains that health hazards to astronauts and polar air travellers may be caused by the excessive amount of cosmic rays. The rays affect the electro-chemistry in the Earth's upper atmosphere and may increase the possibilities of lightning occurring.

NASA scientists worry that the even maybe another Dalton Minimum, the New York Post reported. The world experienced this phenomenon between 1790 and 1830. The occurrence led to a time of harsh cold, loss of crops, starvation, and significant volcanic activities.

The previous event led to temperatures dropping by up to two degrees Celsius over 20 years, causing catastrophic effects to the world's food production.

The second-largest volcanic eruption for the last 2,000 years happened on April 10, 1815. This time was when Mount Tambora in Indonesia exploded, killing at least 71,000 people.

In 1816, the so-called Year Without a Summer was also caused by the event, which caused snow to fall in the middle of July. This phenomenon was also called "eighteen hundred and froze to death."

An unprecedented phenomenon

According to Spaceweather, there have been 100 days this year where our Sun showed zero sunspots. The record-setting low number of sunspots has garnered 2020 the title of the second-consecutive year to hit that mark.

"This is a sign that solar minimum is underway," wrote Spaceweather. They added, "So far this year, the Sun has been blank 76% of the time, a rate surpassed only once before in the Space Age. Last year, 2019, the Sun was blank 77% of the time, the Sun was blank 77% of the time. Two consecutive years of record-setting spotlessness adds up to a very deep solar minimum, indeed."

Sunspots are defined as an area of significant magnetic activity on the Sun's surface, which appears as an area of darkness, Forbes report. The events indicate different solar activities, such as the creation of solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs). Sunspots may seem minute in size, but they are actually massive.

Continuous counting of sunspots started in 1838, which has enabled scientists to monitor the repeating pattern of the Sun's activity on its surface, which is also called the solar cycle.

