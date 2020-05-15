A new coronavirus vaccine is underway as a cure for the COVID-19, but unlike other vaccines, this comes in tablet form and might be on hand next year according to the scientist.

The scientist adds that millions of doses for the COVID tablet might be ready next year. According to Immunologist Dr Sean Tucker, who testing several versions of the vaccine in his lab, with human trials soon in July, these drugs will be in tablet form not as an injected substance.

Tucker told the DailyMail when interviewe,"I hope that us and others will be able to have very large vats of [vaccine] material, millions and millions of doses by the end of the year, early next year."

He added, "I mean, to me that doesn't seem unreasonable given the amount of money the US Government and others have provided."

Development of a vaccine is the answer to ease out of lockdown and start going out of their homes with other activities.

The chief scientific officer at Vaxart, Tucker age 52, is "a publicly listed biotech company" that has expertise in making oral recombinant vaccines as their speciality.

Working with eight scientists, they have been at it for seven days a week, from starting in January to create an oral vaccine for COVID-19 not injected like others.

Several vaccines are under development with most getting fast-tracked in trials, he added.

This vaccine has been created using dead adenovirus, one cause of colds. They did it by adding about 30 of the genes derived from COVID-19 DNA.

Most adenoviruses are common childhood illnesses, by far most children will get sick because of adenoviruses by age 10.

Tucker confirmed that "building in DNA that encodes proteins of Covid-19" should it be placed in the intestines, then a very strong immune response to those proteins should be used.

When it is sent to the wet surface of the mucosa of the intestine, this creates a good immune response in the blood, better yet is the presence of antibodies and T-cells on the infection site. Lung tissue is often targeted by the coronavirus in most cases.

Dr Tucker's vaccine made to work by mounting a defensive-immune response on the wet tissue of the respiratory tract that COVID-19 starts to hijack the host's cells.

It is done by making the adenovirus in the lab and combining it with a "bioengineered molecule" that will cause change, allowing it to bypass the stomach. Next, this alteration will cause it to act on the intestine.

Splicing bits of COVID-19 genes that are inserted into the adenovirus, enough is used to elicit a strong immune response from the contact tissue.

For now, these vaccines are lab tested and checked if it can be manufactured, and tested on mice, but Dr Tucker says the results are good and promising as a COVID-19 disease cure.

Vaxart confirmed that in animal trials, there is an "odd early Immunoglobin G [IgG] response to Covid-19." IgG is an antibody that destroys viruses when it sees an initial Immunoglobin M [IgM] response.

What makes this vaccine different is that it is delivered in tablet form, which does not need syringes or vials, with the current shortage of medical supplies.

If this tablet-based COVID-19 cure works as a coronavirus vaccine, or if it will be ready soon, this will make a difference.

