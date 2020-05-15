One of the best ways to stop the spread of coronavirus is by disinfecting regularly and washing your hands. There are have been a lot of campaigns urging people to wash their hands thoroughly, avoid handshakes, clean gadgets and disinfect surfaces.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC posted about how long the virus lasts per surface, and what caught the attention of the public is how the virus can also be transmitted through paper bills. But is it true that money can spread the virus?

Generally, bacteria and germs are indeed found on paper bills and coins, so bacteria and germs can be passed quickly from one hand to another. But there has been no specific research saying that COVID-19 can be spread this way, only warnings that the virus can linger on paper bills and money. There are recent studies that reveal that COVID-19 has a varying lifespan depending on the surface that it lands on.

Getting coronavirus through money

So, can the virus survive on paper money? The answer is yes, but health experts say that the risk of getting coronavirus from cash is very low compared with person-to-person spread, which is the main way that people get infected with COVID-19. Despite the assurance that it is not as dangerous, a lot of businesses worldwide have banned cash transactions and governments are taking extra precautions.

According to the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, if possible, use touch-free payment methods, such as purchasing goods over the phone or online. If you must use cash or a debit card, the agency recommends using hand sanitizer immediately after touching paper bills and coins.

A study that was published in March found that the virus can live on cardboard for up to 24 hours, but it was not tested on how long it will survive on paper money. Using a plastic credit or debt card instead does not eliminate risk either. The study also found that coronavirus can live on plastic for up to three days, though the work does not prove that anyone has been infected by touching contaminated surfaces.

Coronavirus on other surfaces

There are a lot of frequently touched surfaces such as handrails, benches and door handles. There is a risk of contaminating the surfaces if it is touched with virus-laden fingers, and it can spread the virus too. Touching contaminated surfaces and rubbing your eyes, picking your nose or touching your lips and mouth can be a way to get the virus.

If you go grocery shopping, it is best to bring a sanitizer or antibacterial wipes to disinfect your hands and the handles of trolleys and baskets. If paying for items, card payment has a lower risk of virus contamination than paper bills since cars are retained and other people do not touch them. Whenever possible, use contact-free banks transfers because they pose the least risk.

COVID-19 is inactivated at temperatures that are well below those required in the process of making canned foods, which is why canned food is free of it. As for freshly packaged food, the risk depends on whether the person doing the packing was sick or not. It is best to stick with food that can be peeled and cooked, as for produce, it should be washed thoroughly under running water without soap.

