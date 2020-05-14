According to the CIA, China was the one who pressured the World Health Organization to downplay the spread of the coronavirus and get a head start to hoard PPEs before official public warnings that followed.

A report prepared by the CIA made the allegation that WHO was forced to follow Beijing, intentionally stalling the public warning about the viral outbreak already happening, Newsweek reported.

One of the threats that China made was that it will not cooperate with the investigation done by the WHO if the pandemic warning will state the outbreak as a global pandemic.

The WHO stalled the pandemic warning in January, when flight were still coming from China and the coronavirus was spreading. It appears that only China and the WHO knew it. China was using this time to get a head start to hoard PPEs and medical equipment made in the USA and other places.

This charge comes as 82,000 people have perished because of the virus that came from Wuhan last year which is vehemently denied by the CCP. All these claims will likely light a match between Washington and the CCP.

All the charges are outlined in the CIA document, "U.N.-China: WHO Mindful But Not Beholden to China" confirmation was sent by two US officials to Newsweek.

More evidence of China's manipulative moves and dishonesty

Another report of western intelligence that reveals China arm twisting WHO to suit their own agenda, lying about the virus spreading, after the German intelligence document reported by Der Spiegel, alleged that Chinese leader Xi Jinping did personally pressure the WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

A German newspaper mentioned intelligence reports from the country's Federal Intelligence Service, Bundesnachrichtendienst (BND).

BND mentioned,"On January 21, China's leader Xi Jinping asked WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to hold back information about a human-to-human transmission and to delay a pandemic warning."

Also read: Second Wave After Lockdown Will Hit Hard, US Will Run Out of Resources

Estimates of the BND that China's meddling took out four to six weeks which made the outbreak worse than it should have been.

Soon after, the World Health Organization called the claims made the new revelations as mere shock claims, and said they were false accusation about China's perceived meddling.

Queries and other pertinent facts to clarify

When the DailyMail sent an inquiry to WHO about the CIA document, they responded saying: " We don't comment on specific discussions with member states but we can say that at all times during the pandemic WHO has acted following its mandate as an evidence-based technical organization focusing on protecting all people, everywhere."

In refuting the allegations, the WHO said it bases all its decisions on the best advice and avoids haphazard decision.

One question is did Xi Jinping had a personal hand in it? According to the WHO, Tedros did not talk to Ji on the dates Jan 20, 21, 22, but they met in Beijing on January 28.

On January 30, the WHO declared the coronavirus pandemic on and it highlighted letting China off the hook and gave China a pat on the back.

Tedros said,"Let me be clear: This declaration is not a vote of no confidence in China. On the contrary, WHO continues to have confidence in China's capacity to control the outbreak."

The highlight last Saturday was a seething Beijing issuing a very long statement, calling it ''preposterous allegations" about its complicity.

CIA's allegations is another charge about China using influence on the WHO, with an end goal of getting enough PPEs that was the undoing of other nations, the same PPEs could be the one's China gave out too.

