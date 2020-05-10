China underpinned the lies of the U.S. in blaming their complicity in the spread of the COVID-19 but backed the WHO in tracing the bonafide source of COVID-19.

This what transpired last Thursday as China attacked the accusations of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and supporting WHO in accusations aired by the US that it has become a Chinese puppet.

Currently, Beijing is pointing the blame to other countries, insinuating than an Italian doctor has proof COVID-19 did not come from them. Part of the official communist line is that the US Army made the virus, with no impact from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Its toll on the world population is 255,00 dead, the hardest hit now is the US with 70,000 dead, and it was alleged from the city of Wuhan. Dr Li Wenliang and Dr Ai Fen were the first to sound the alarm, but now one is dead and the other disappeared without comment from Beijing.

One of his allegations is that China hindered the search for a cure by not giving virus samples for other institutes instead, they worked on their own research to beat others to a cure. Pompeo said that from the start China has lied and kept vital information from the west. COVID-19 came from endangered species, Chinese ate bats and similar wildlife that made the virus evolve. Another bombshell is the evidence that it came from a Wuhan lab that was stressed by Pompeo and US President Donald trump as to exist.

Soon after, Pompeo launched relevant accusations that the WHO was lackadaisical in dealing with the spread pf COVID-19. At one point, they did not call it a pandemic until the whole world got sick as an aftermath of their inefficiency. He also pointed an accusing finger to China and demanded that COVID-19 be investigated without screens or blinders.

As a support to the WHO, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters in a Beijing news brief that the Communist Party of China fully supports the World Health organization in finding the source of the virus from Wuhan.

She said,"We are always open to cooperate with the WHO on matters, including on the question of origin." She then mentioned that other countries might be the source as defensive deflection and reiteration of official party narratives.

She added that if China did cause the virus, then why is there no proof yet from the US? The spokeswoman implied that the US is the one lying and changing the narrative in reports worldwide. This shows the evidence she implied in the statement.

Later, the WHO followed a statement after China's backing and told countries to look for earlier cases than Wuhan, and proof that the lab source is valid as per the Pompeo speculation.

Hua said that Pompeo is presenting contradictions about China as the creator of the virus. He called Pomeo's allegations as lies and are unfounded.

President Trump said the virus is worse than Pearl Harbor and China is the cause, from their lies.

He added that China knowingly did not stop it, and let it propagate from then on.

Another is the WHO is China's personal PR agency,who were slow to react while thousands died. The US warned it will cut funds to an organization tending to China's agenda.

China will expend effort to deflect US charges and keep an eye on WHO's efforts to trace COVID-19.

