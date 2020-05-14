The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said refrigerated trucks used to store the corpses of coronavirus victims might be given a chance to go back to transporting food. The opportunity will be given to those who properly comply with a guideline that was released by the organization.

According to NYPost, big rigs were delivered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to become make-shift coffins amid the lack of spaces in morgues. Thomas Von Essen, regional director of FEMA, said that the vehicles were given as a temporary aid for the situation.

The announcement is allegedly a result of truck owners inquiring about being able to use their rigs for their original purpose.

How can they be safe to use for food?

The guidance stated that the refrigerated transport vehicles that were used to supplement the storage of coronavirus victims could go back to hauling food if they followed the circumstances that were laid out.

The document specified that all surfaces must be thoroughly cleaned and then disinfected, and this may be done more than once. The equipment used in the process must be EPA-registered cleaners while the use of air and water sprays is prohibited, and workers are advised to wear protective gear to keep themselves safe during the cleaning.

The FDA stated that in cases where "interior surfaces were in direct contact with blood or bodily fluids," it's alright given that the material of the surface is made out of something that can be adequately disinfected, which excludes unfinished wood or cracked fiberglass, according to NY Post.

The agency also reiterated that storage vehicles which had the foul odors permeate even after cleaning and disinfection should be scrapped as well.

The cause of the distasteful solution

The massive number of corpses caused by the coronavirus pandemic that was placed inside rental trucks in broad daylight in public places revealed the fact that the infection was well underestimated.

According to New York Times, until last month, more than 17,000 people had been killed by the disease in New York City.

Last month, USA Today reported there had been several complaints of a foul smell that led to the discovery of dead bodies within storage trucks as funeral homes have been overwhelmed by the number of COVID-19 related deaths.

Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Home was reported for not being able to control or contain the foul smell that emanated from the rotting bodies even after using four rented trucks to hold nearly 50 dead bodies.

Several workers were seen wearing full protective equipment while transporting the bodies into the containers for storage.

There were plans to build a morgue by Von Essen that was within a distance of Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, which was known to be a hotspot for COVID-19 victims. He also said that New York City was in desperate need of assistance in Queens, even amid their efforts of containing the spread.

He was also glad there were no plans to use large venues such as Madison Square Garden as temporary corpse holders.

