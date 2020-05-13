The coronavirus has led to the temporary closure of the Yellowstone National Park. Still, officials said a woman who entered the premises illegally on Tuesday became the victim of burns after falling into a thermal feature near the Old Faithful Geyser.

The closing of the park started on March 24 to ensure compliance with health and safety protocols against the global pandemic, as reported by the National Park Service.

The park advised travelers on its website, saying: "Water in hot springs can cause severe or fatal burns, and scalding water underlies most of the thin, breakable crust around hot springs." It also added: "Hot springs have injured or killed more people in Yellowstone than any other natural feature."

Stay behind the danger zones

According to the park's spokeswoman, Linda Veress, the victim, who has not yet been identified, was moving back for a broader photograph of the famous tourist spot before she unknowingly walks off into a hot spring full of hot gases.

The woman was able to escape the hole despite her injuries and get into her car to drive away nearly before having park rangers block her route. The officials escorted the victim as they were airlifted a hospital where she was to get treatment.

According to Fox News, visitors were advised to remain on the boardwalks. The platforms can be found near the park's thermal features, including geysers, mud pots, steam vents, and hot springs.

Two tourists have been placed in jail for 10 days for "Thermal Trespassing" last September as they were reportedly caught walking dangerously close to Old Faithful's spout while using their cellphones to take photographs.

Following the incident, a spokesperson of the park said that "Thermal area safety is an extremely important part of any trip to Yellowstone. We ask visitors to take the Yellowstone Pledge before coming to the park and to read the park visitor guide for more information on safety, rules, and regulations."

Last fall, 48-year-old Cade Edmond Siemers told rangers he went to walk near Old Faithful at night without the use of a flashlight, he then fell into thermal water near the cone of the geyser as reported by CNN.

Old Faithful usually erupts every 51 to 120 minutes, as stated by park officials, and the geyser's vent contains water that reaches up to 203 degrees Fahrenheit.

In June 2016, Colin Scott, a 23-year-old from Portland, Oregon, lost his life after tumbling into a superheated, acidic mud pot where his remains were unrecoverable, as reported by Time.

Plans of reopening are underway

While the recent incident is still under investigation by officials, Veress said that Yellowstone National Park is announcing its plans for a phased reopening along with Grand Teton National Park on Wednesday.

The phased reopening, as stated by Superintendent Cam Sholly, was designed to fall in line with the wishes of the states and communities around the park. Sholly also revealed that the consultations for the reopening were the same ones behind the park's closure five weeks prior.

As there has been no announcement of an exact date for the reopening, officials will take into consideration the current status along with the various restrictions in place as the process is set to develop over time.

