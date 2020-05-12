New York City's lockdown executive order is slated to expire on May 15. Governor Andrew Cuomo highlighted a steep decline in admissions to the hospital and fatalities due to COVID-19 during Sunday's daily briefing with reporters, even with the fact that he had to address the NYC's rising death counts in nursing homes, following a state order requiring nursing homes to take on positive novel coronavirus patients.

According to Cuomo, the newly-arrived hospitalizations were on the same standing as of March 20, when the "New York State on Pause" executive directive locked down NY.

Therefore, the New York governor is starting to gradually reopen his state's economy following the one-time epicenter of the US coronavirus outbreak recording a steady decline in fatalities and infection rates.

He reported on Monday 161 deaths from the coronavirus in New York throughout the past 24 hours, marking the first time the daily death rate in his state had decreased below 200 ever since the end of March.

New York State reported 488 recent confirmed COVID-19 cases reported for the past 24 hours alongside 161 deaths connected to the coronavirus-related illness. Cuomo remarked that it was the best daily metrics registered since March 19.

"That is just about where we started this horrific situation, before we went into the abyss of the COVID virus," according to Cuomo on the daily coronavirus briefing on Monday. "We're on the other side of the mountain. It's an exciting new phase we're all anxious to get back to work."

New York has "the beast on the run" now regarding the deadly coronavirus, said the state's governor.

The good news is that New York is finally ahead of the coronavirus, he remarked at a press briefing at Marist College in Poughkeepsie.

The tally reportedly takes them back to where they started on this "hellish journey," Cuomo affirmed. "March 20 is when we did the close-down order, and where we are today with the number of new cases is basically right where we were when we started."

The daily death toll was well under the daily peak of roughly 800 fatalities daily during early April.

From the governor's perspective at his daily coronavirus briefing, New York is now on the other side of the mountain.

He continued that numerous areas of upstate New York have exhibited progress in mitigating the coronavirus pandemic and are geared to slowly reestablish economic activity by the week's end.

The entire state was imposed to be shut down on March 22 as the NYC region surfaced as a global crisis hot spot, but the pandemic has reportedly become less severe affected within the state's smaller cities and rural areas.

The governor exclaimed that they have proved that they can control the beast on the run. They have yet to kill the beast, but they are leading it.

He indicated that the vulnerable downstate, including New York City, would still not continue operations for quite some time.

"Upstate New York, the numbers are dramatically different" than the coronavirus statistics of downstate, Cuomo observed.

