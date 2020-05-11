UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced is plans for a partial lockdown exit on Sunday, May 10 in a televised message at 7 p.m. He talked about plans for the country to slowly ease measures over the next two months, but he stressed that lockdown measures such as social distancing will remain.

The new measures

Starting May 13, some industries will resume their operations and people working in those industries will have to go back to work. An unlimited exercise outdoors will also be allowed. According to the Prime Minister, the public can work from home if possible, but it not then they must return to work. He cited the construction industry as an example.

There will be guidelines to be sent to the employers, with the public being urged not to use public transport in the meantime. As for unlimited exercise, social distancing measures must still be adhered to.

The Prime Minister also announced his back to school plans. From June 1, there will be a phased reopening of primary schools after half term. The Prime Minister said that they believe the country may be in a position to being the phased reopening of shops and to get primary pupils back into schools in stages, beginning with reception, Year 1, and Year 6.

The Prime Minister added in his speech: "Our ambition is that secondary pupils facing exams next year will get at least some time with their teachers before the holidays. And we will shortly be setting out detailed guidance on how to make it work in schools and shops and on transport."

As for the hospitality industries, the Prime Minister is eyeing July as their target month. It is hoped that some hospitality services can be reopened then. Boris Johnson said that if and only if the numbers support it, they will hope to reopen at least some of the hospitality industry and other public places, provided that they are safe and they enforce social distancing.

The backlash

Within minutes of the Prime Minister's address, his political rivals, celebrities, and puzzled members of the public expressed their confusion in the bizarre blueprint. Labour's Sir Keir Starmer said that the plan lacked clarity and consensus and it risked causing chaos with employees who are unsure if they should be in work in the middle of a pandemic.

Piers Morgan tweeted: "I haven't seen two of my sons for 10 weeks. They live 10 minutes away, next to a large common. Am I allowed to go and see them, if I stay 2 meters away? The answer appears to be no, yet I can see 1000s of strangers a day in my local park if I stay 2m away."

Parted relatives were dismayed by the decision that coworkers can mingle in offices but the new measures still discourage family members from seeing each other.

Prime Minister Johnson said that the broadcast formed just the sketch of a plan which would be released in a more comprehensive document before Parliament on May 11. There are still things that are not mentioned such as the reopening of garden centers, the use of facemasks, and other health measures that must be done in public.

The public is still waiting for further clarification over the speech and they are hoping that it will be more comprehensive and well thought out.



