A report alleged that President Xi Jinping directly requested Tedros Adhanom, World Health Organization Director-General, to delay the global warning regarding the threat of the new coronavirus during a conversation in January.

The allegations were published by Germany's Der Spiegel this weekend, which cites intelligence from the Federal Intelligence Service of the country, known as the Bundesnachrichtendienst (BND).

According to the New York Post , BND said that Chinese leader Xi Jinping requested WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to suppress information regarding the human-to-human transmission and to hold off a pandemic warning.

The BND estimates that China's information policy lost four to six weeks to battle the virus worldwide.

WHO published a statement shortly after the issue of the claims, naming them unfounded and untrue.

The organization stated that Dr. Tedros and President Xi did not converse on the 21st of January and they have never contacted by phone. And added that inaccurate reports distract and detract from the world's and WHO's efforts in ending the new coronavirus pandemic.

According to WHO, China confirmed the human-to-human transmission of the new coronavirus on January 20, which was prior to the alleged phone dialogue.

On January 22, WHO publicly declared that the data collected suggests that human-to-human transmission is taking place in Wuhan.

If the allegations were true, they would support President Trump's assertion that the WHO is China-centric.

In April, Trump Administration protested that the WHO was becoming a tool of the Chinese propaganda, and Trump moved to stop funding of the organization.

President Trump launched an attack on the organization during a virtual town hall meeting last week.

On Monday, Trump said the World Health Organization has been a disaster, everything the organization said was wrong and they are China-centric.

President Trump uttered that all the organization does is agree with the Chinese government. He added that the US perhaps foolishly in retrospect has been paying $450million in a year to the WHO and that China has been paying $38million a year but they were more political than all of the previous leaders.

Moreover, President Trump articulated that all the WHO do was to miss every single call and the US is not going to put up with it.

Mike Pompeo, US State Secretary, warned that Washington may never restore the funding of WHO and could even establish an alternative body to the WHO that will deliver on the intended purposes.

On April 23, in a radio interview, the US diplomat hinted at reform while doubting the ability of WHO in performing its primary duty.

The Washington-WHO relation has soured throughout the crisis after President Trump consistently accused the organization of siding with China, stating it has been hand-in-glove with President Xi Jinping in covering up the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

Director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised China as a model of how to handle an emergency despite widespread skepticism of the country's new coronavirus death toll.

President Trump earlier this week also claimed there was enough evidence to prove President Xi Jinping's regime misinformed the global community.

