It is essential to wear a protective face mask when you are in locations including stores where you are coming into contact with other people. Several are customizing their face masks with creative designs.

A Kentucky covidiot was caught in a viral video shopping with her protective face mask having a hole. She remarked it made it "easier to breathe."

The footage was posted on TikTok showing a gas station clerk dumbfounded to witness the woman entering the convenience store with her face mask cut to expose her nose and mouth.

A regular customer, the woman arrived asking to pay for gas. The gas station clerk asked where she got her mask from.

The woman replied, "Well, since we have to wear them and it makes it hard to breathe, this makes it a lot easier to breathe."

In order to make sure he is comprehending the bold innovation, Samaan replied, "Cutting it?"

When she nodded in agreement, the stunned clerk responded in a polite yet mocking manner, "'Yeah sure I'll do that too, thanks for the advice."

Joe Samaan was on his shift at an S J Food Mart outside Lexington, Kentucky when a woman arrived asking to pay for gas.

Unlike the other hundreds of customers Samaan sees on a daily basis, the hole in the woman's protective face wear caught his eye. Bemused, he filmed himself talking to the woman.

In the footage, Samaan said, "So this girl is coming in with her mask on, ya'll need to see this."

The term "Covidiot" has been recently coined in popular culture during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to label reckless people who with their halfwitted behavior and actions contribute to the prevalence of the infection.

Also Read: NYC COVID-19 Patient Dies After Ventilator Was Set Too High

Five thousand confirmed cases have been reported in Kentucky with more than 260 fatalities.

The video entitled "Karen Mask" has already hit more than 800,000 likes and almost 9,000 comments on TikTok. Netizens commenting on the scene were gobsmacked by the ignorance of the woman.

The interesting video of the woman with the morphed face mask is going viral on many social media platforms.

The news came as Kentucky's local government declared that the public is ordered to wear a face mask starting 11 May.

According to Gov. Andy Beshear, "While it's gonna seem strange and is probably uncomfortable, I want us to know that this is just another small sacrifice that we can make to make sure that we keep each other safe."

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also urged all residents to still continue donning face masks in public. Also, Andrew Cuomo, New York's governor, has commanded all residents to wear face masks or other types of face coverings, in case they could not remain 6 ft apart.

It was advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that face coverings should "fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face."

Related Article: Chinese Firm Prepares Mass Vaccine Production for Coronavirus

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.