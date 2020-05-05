Coronavac is an experimental vaccine against COVID-19 that has upended the world.

Sinovac Biotech is administering one of the 4 clinical trials that have been permitted in China. It has claimed great development in its research with favorable results among monkeys.

While Coronavac still has a long way to go before its approval and initial findings must still undertake a peer review by the worldwide scientific community, human trials of the drug still pushed through in April.

In Beijing, the company is already constructing a new facility to mass-produce Coronavac if it is proven to be safe and effective.

The Beijing-based firm is the first company in the globe to market an H1N1 swine flu vaccine. Because of the great progress in its research, it is now on a level to start producing 100 million vaccines yearly.

The novel coronavirus was detected in central China late last year prior to its spread across the globe leading to more than 240,000 fatalities.

Sinovac Biotech is among the 7 approved clinical trials in the world, according to the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.



The experimental vaccine is undergoing the 3rd phase of the trials which evaluates whether or not the vaccine is effective to combat the virus carrier.

Based on an inactivated pathogen, thousands of shots of Coronavac have already been manufactured and packaged in a white and orange case emblazoned with the label "Coronavac."

Sinovac Biotech must prove that it can produce the vaccine on a large scale and submit batches to be managed by the authorities.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has cautioned that creating a vaccine could take until 12 to 18 months, and the Chinese firm is not certain when its half-milliliter injection will be primed for the market.

Since the number of confirmed cases in China are lowering, Sinovac is aiming to conduct and finish the 3rd phase with patients from other countries, distinctively Europe and Asia.

The Nasdaq-listed health firm aims to immediately conduct a mass production when it passes all clinical trials. It is also looking to join forces with foreign partners as part of its contribution of a potential vaccine to the rest of the globe.

On when the vaccine will be ready for the market, Sinovac director of brand management Liu Peicheng said, "It's the question everyone is asking themselves."

Sinovac has published results revealing that its drug has "largely protected" macaques from contamination in an animal trial.

Coronavac is only two weeks into human trials.

The company reported last week that its drug -- comprised of a chemically inactivated version of the novel coronavirus -- had "largely protected" monkeys from contracting SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19.

In human trials since April 16, Sinovac distributed the drug to 144 volunteers

According to the Chinese firm, thousands more are required to guarantee that its vaccine is potent against the coronavirus. Sinovac is currently 24 hours a day, wasting not a minute in developing a vaccine.

