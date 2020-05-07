A Chinese researcher from the University of Pittsburgh was 'on the verge of making very significant findings' when he was shot and killed in suspected circumstances in a murder-suicide.

The fatal shooting of the Chinese researcher and professor when he was just breaking important research is going rounds on the internet. Results of the studies could have meant a lot to U.S. coronavirus studies, but he was killed last weekend before finalizing his significant COVID-19 studies, according to authorities.

Bing Liu, a 37-year-old research assistant professor, was discovered slain at home last Saturday according to the Allegheny County medical examiner.

The cause of his death was several gunshots directly pointed to his head, neck, torso and one of his extremities when the body was found on Saturday.

But there was another curious development in the case, as the police discovered someone else dead, who was familiar to the dead researcher.

Approximately an hour later, another person who is Hao Gu, 46-years old, was found lifeless in a car a mile or less from the residence of Liu.

Investigators what did they thought of the murder-suicide

The investigator had certain ideas about the case, especially that the victim was engaged in coronavirus research. Considering also that his research contained relevant discoveries that will impact aspects of the COVID-19 epidemic.

They believe that Gu went to Liu's residence and killed him for some unknown reasons yet to be uncovered, after committing the murder Gu went to his car and committed suicide in the car. This was the statement from Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp of the Ross Police Department said in a statement.

More perceptions about the relationship of Liu and Gu took homosexual overtones, as speculation that the older Gu shot and Killed Liu after some concerns of intimacy. It was one of the scenarios that according to Sgt. Kohlhepp is considering, as a possible explanation to what transpired.

Dispelling any complicated foul play in the murder-suicide, Kohlhepp said," We have found zero evidence that this tragic event has anything to do with employment at the University of Pittsburgh, any work being conducted at the University of Pittsburgh and the current health crisis affecting the United States and the world."

Police on the case believe the men were familiar, and there is "zero indication that there was targeting due to his (Liu) being Chinese."

Since the case does not involve US citizens, the review by the police department will be sent to federal authorities. By virtue, both are not Americans to start with, that adds another layer to it.

Leaving more questions than answers for the federal authorities to look into beyond the police report.

Liu's research was involved in creating a potential coronavirus vaccine, that will bolster the US search for a vaccine before China makes one.

Liu is an accomplished PhD with several degrees and became a research associate at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

His co-workers called him brilliant with 30 papers published under his belt, an excellent mentor for his students too.

Studies he was working on was to understand "the cellular mechanisms that underlie SARS-CoV-2 infection and the cellular basis of the following complications" which his colleagues will strive to complete.

The researcher Liu was on to something but the murder-suicide prevented him from completing the study, dead men tell no tales.

