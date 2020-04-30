Tom Hanks just underscored his good-guy status further. He recently tweeted photos of himself donating plasma.

Last week, the 63-year-old actor performed this good deed after he and Rita Wilson, his wife, recovered from COVID-19 and were considered to be carrying antibodies that could be advantageous to researchers in tackling the novel coronavirus.

The Oscar winner revealed on Wednesday that he contributed his blood plasma at a Los Angeles hospital.

"Here's last week's bag of plasma. Such a bag!" Hanks posted on Instagram. "After the paperwork, it's as easy as taking a nap. Thanks @arimoin and UCLA. Hanx."

Over a month ago, it was announced that Hanks and Wilson were diagnosed with the coronavirus and were self-isolating in Australia.

The couple posted positive social media updates regarding their recovery from quarantine. Eventually, they returned home to the US after being discharged from Gold Coast University Hospital in Australia.

The actor was shooting his latest film in Australia, Baz Luhrmann's now-delayed Elvis Presley biopic, when the pair tested positive for the respiratory illness.

According to Hanks on the podcast "Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!," "We have not only been approached, we have said, 'Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma?' And, in fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the Hank-ccine."

He and his wife are now immune to the virus.

Earlier in April, Hanks made a joke about the production of a 'Hank-ccine' using his donated blood.

Also, 63-year-old Wilson took to Instagram for an update for her fans, sharing a picture of herself giving blood, "A photo of getting tested for antibodies in preparation of donating plasma. Thank you Dr. Anne Rimoin at UCLA for the study you're working on to help patients heal from COVID-19."

Hanks had previously declared publicly that he planned to donate blood and plasma to help discover a vaccine for the coronavirus.

Hanks said that the couple discovered they possessed antibodies after their bout with the coronavirus.

"A lot of the questions (are) what do we do now? Is there something we can do? And, in fact, we just found out that we do carry the antibodies."

The actor shared how he and his wife have been since testing positive for the coronavirus and flying back home after undergoing quarantine in Australia.

"We are just fine, dandy," he opened up. "We had all of the flu-like symptoms. My wife, Rita, was a little worse off than me. She had a very high temperature. And we were isolated so that we would not give it to anyone else."

COVID-19 is a disease that infects the respiratory system and can be deadly.

After arriving back in Los Angeles, Hanks and Wilson enrolled in a medical study to assess if their antibodies would be beneficial for scientists working on creating a vaccine.

