Since the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been unverified cures and viral hoaxes that made all the confusion.

Misinformation is all over Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and text messaging that pestered everyone. No matter how these apps would try to flag fake stories, some posts still slip through.

Now, all these falsehoods and myths will be debunked to be prove that these are outright foolish. Most of them are shared online. But it is time to set the record straight.

Hot water can kill the coronavirus.

Thinking that how water can kill the virus is a stretch that is implausible. It is crazy to think by heating water the virus can be killed.

According to epidemiologist Gideon Meyerowitz-Katz,"The average temperature of a human body is somewhere around 37C (98.6 F), which means that if this myth were true no one would ever get sick. It's also worth noting that you can't kill a virus, because it's not technically alive in the first place, so this idea is doubly wrong."

Chloroquine as the best cure for COVID-19.

Chloroquine is not a game-changer and it is very dangerous to self-medicate.

Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are anti-malaria medicines that are also used for patients with autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis which need relief.

Both of these drugs have bad side effects when administered the wrong way, these side effects include heart failure and toxicity because it affects the pH level of cells.

U.S. President Trump touted it as a cure for COVID-19 with the Australian mining magnate Clive Palmer, both of them endorsed this drug which proved to be less effective.

Many drug therapies are in play and trials but none have proven effective, why should a glorified fish tank cleaner or medicine be better.

Drinking plenty of water will help avoid the virus.

Drinking tons of water is good for the body, but moistening your throat will not make a difference at all.

According to Meyerowitz-Katz, he said," It is very simply not true that you can prevent viral infection by drinking water if for no other reason than the main method of transmission for coronavirus appears to be droplets landing on surfaces, not virus stuck in your throat,".

Many would have to die for herd immunity.

Meyerowitz-Katz says that "somewhere between 60% and 70% of all people would have to be infected. That would mean hundreds of thousands of deaths at the very least." This will need many casualties without a vaccine.

Sticking a blow dryer up your face and nostrils kills the virus.

This is one of the popular misconceptions about killing the COVID-19. But this will not work. In fact, using a blower up the nostril is bound to hurt the person trying it. Whoever thought of it is very mistaken because action is unsafe.

No hospital or doctor would suggest such preposterous things to avoid the coronavirus.

5G spreads coronavirus.

Rumours about 5G and the coronavirus is not believable. People burned down 5G towers thinking that it can spread coronavirus. However, there is absolutely no relationship between 5G and the virus. Why would something like 5G be a threat?

