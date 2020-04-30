The condition of North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-Un has been making headlines recently. His absence in many major events and the lack of response from the regime amidst rising several speculations have fueled rumors that the dictator is not in good shape.

According to a latest development on the Supreme Leader's current state on Tuesday, which came from a South Korean and U.S. sources, Jong-Un may be sheltering from coronavirus resulting to his disappearance from the public eye.

The speculations about the dictator's deteriorating health first sparked when he missed making an appearance in the rogue state's most important holiday, The Day of the Sun, which is also the birthday of North Korean founder and his great grandfather, Kim Il Sung.

In a statement by Kim Yeon-Chul, South Korean Unification Minister, he said that it is possible that the dictator did not attend the said celebration due to the threat of coronavirus, despite the fact that the regime has repeatedly insisted that the country has not been invaded by the deadly disease.

Yeon-Chul also added that despite the fact that Jong-Un never missed a Day of the Sun celebration since he took over the regime, many anniversaries and celebrations have already been canceled in the country due to concerns over coronavirus. He also said that he does not believe that it is unusual given the current health crisis.

Where is Kim Jong-Un?

In addition to Yeon-Chul's statements, a source who is familiar with US intelligence also said that there have been credible reports to the U.S. government suggesting that Jong-Un's train may be in Wonsan because that is where the dictator is hiding from the virus.

However, U.S. government experts said that they lack evidence that could prove the said claims. But they stated that this is more plausible than the media reports which suggest that the dictator is currently gravely ill.

Both the South Korean Minister and the U.S. government view the reports that Jong-Un went through a heart procedure that has gone awry as fake news.

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump also said that he has a good view of the North Korean leader's current state and that he hopes that he is fine but did not give further information. The following day, he was asked by a reporter regarding his comments, but he refused to give any more details saying he just wished the dictator well.

According to Yeon-Chul, Jong-un has also disappeared from the public eye for nearly 20 days in the past, the latest happening in mid-January. Based on reports, Jong-un was last seen on April 11 when he presided over a meeting.

Moreover, South Korean officials said that they have not detected any unusual movement in the rogue state and have disagreed with reports which claim that the dictator is gravely ill.

According to Reuters, there have been reports last Saturday claiming that China sent a team of medical experts to North Korea to see the Supreme Leader, however, there is no evidence which indicates that the trip had something to do with his health condition.

