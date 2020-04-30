Several incidents of treating COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine did not lead to desirable results. It also has side effects and complications which lessened people's demand for it.

The mounting evidence that hydroxychloroquine is effective as a coronavirus cure is a major factor in prompting hospitals to include it in their treatments, which was gleaned from new data procured. When anecdotal evidence was cited to make the drug a must-have for coronavirus cure has proven lacking, less demand for it has made it easy for lupus sufferers to get the medicine they need.

Confirmation from sources states that from April 24, there is less demand that dropped 62% for the malaria drug. By the numbers, tablets sold were only 198,500 from 462,850 at its highest demand. This data is from Vizient which is the purchasing organization that negotiates for medicines on behalf of about 3,000 hospitals and health care facilities in America.

To answer its demand, supplies must be replenished with donations from Bayer, Teva Pharmaceutical and Novartis. Stockpiling of the said drug happened when the FDA approved its use.

Based on the fill-rate, (that is the orders to be filled and shipped to hospitals), its demand is getting back to normal compared before. At its highest, the rate flew to 55% mid-month then dropped to 32% about several days later, which is at 45% according to Dan Kistner. He is the vice president for pharmacy solutions for Vizient. He said, "The fill rates will be stabilized and improve over due time."

Also read: Trial of Chloroquine as COVID-19 Cure Halted Due to Deadly Heart Complications

Initially, it was considered one of the front runners in the search for a COVID-19 cure, it did work at times but it was limited and anecdotal with no effective curative effect. This was a drug that was repurposed and used to treat lupus, and rheumatoid arthritis, as well as malaria. U.S. President Donald Trump endorsed it though some misconstrued what he meant.

A buying stampede followed and shortages. Some are taking non-medical counterparts of the drug thinking it would work, instead hospitalization or severe side effects.

Many hoarded and rushed to clean out drug stores despite the lack of evidence that the medicine will work. Overall, it got worse as small studies were cited as evidence for a coronavirus cure.

Soon a considerable number of doctors were wary and issued warnings about the limitations of the drug as a valid COVID-19 cure. In most trials, the patients did not get better, leading to question the first trials conducted. It had side effects like irregular heartbeats when used with azithromycin antibiotic.

The world wanted a drug that would fail trial later, but not before overwhelming demand for it was making it scarce, same for China and India that had shortages of the active ingredient.

Hoarding made many sufferers of lupus and rheumatoid arthritis experience difficulty in treating their sickness and keeping healthy. Because of fears of contracting the coronavirus, many who needed hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine were put in danger. If studies point it has efficacy again, there will be another rush for the drug.

Treating COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine in hospitals has lessened and it keeps the drug in the hands of those who really needs it most.

Related article: Remdesivir Failed in Drug Trials: Mother Company Gilead Protesting Getting Called Inconclusive

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.