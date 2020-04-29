Sweden has stood out during the coronavirus outbreak because of its unusual approach to the virus. Even though many of its European neighbors had imposed strict limits on citizens' lives. People can still be seen on the streets, going to work, chatting at cafes and bars, and even strolling in the parks. The country's strategy raised some eyebrows.

Comparing Sweden with the rest of Europe

Children have continued to go to school in Sweden, although universities and schools for older students have switched to distance learning. Businesses, both essential and non-essential, have remained open, although people have been advised to work from home.

On April 7, the Swedish government introduced a bill allowing it to act quickly and take decisions on temporary measures where needed. Since April 1, care home visits were banned and the Ministry of Health and Social Affairs asked people to refrain from traveling.

Among the Nordic countries, the difference in number is obvious. The death rate in Sweden has risen significantly higher compared to other countries in Europe, as it reached more than 22 per 100,000 people, according to the numbers from Johns Hopkins University, controlled for the population.

Also Read: NY Doctor Commits Suicide After Witnessing Traumatic Scenes Brought by COVID-19

For comparison, Denmark recorded seven deaths per 100,000 people and both Finland and Norway recorded less than four deaths per 100,000 people. Sweden, on the other hand, registered 18,926 coronavirus cases and 2,274 deaths among its population of 10,3 million people.

Denmark, which has a population of 5.8 million, registered 9,049 cases, and 427 deaths. Norway, which has a population of 5.4 million people, registered 7,599 cases, and 206 deaths. Finland, which has a population of 5.5 million, registered 4,695 cases, and 193 deaths.

The Swedish approach

On March 28, a petition signed by 2,000 Swedish researchers, called for the nation's government to take steps to comply with the World Health Organization's recommendations to fight coronavirus. Carl-Henrik Heldin, the chairman of the Nobel Foundation, also signed the petition.

The scientists added that the measures should aim to limit the contact between people and to increase the capacity to test people for COVID-19 infection. The measures must be in place as soon as possible. The scientists also noted how the European neighboring countries are way ahead when it comes to following the guidelines set by WHO. The petition also said that trying to create a herd immunity has low scientific support and can put thousands of lives in danger.

Swedish authorities have denied having a strategy to create herd immunity. The alleged strategy leads to widespread criticism. The Swedish Minister for Health and Social Affairs, Lena Hallengren, said that there is no strategy to create herd immunity in response to COVID-19 in Sweden as the country shares the same goals as all other countries, and those are to save lives and to protect public health.

Whether Sweden's strategy worked or failed may not be entirely clear, as it will take months before they can see the results. However, based on the increasing number of infected people in Sweden, it is abundantly clear that the Swedish government needs to do something in order to flatten the curve.

Related Article: New Zealand Prime Minister Said They Won The Battle Against Community Spread of Coronavirus

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.