The UK government has issued an insect repellent that kills types of coronavirus to protect the UK army troops against COVID-19. They were also given ESOL disinfectant spray as a decontaminant if they ever come into contact with someone who has or might have COVID-19.

It is also reported that a military source has been told that there is evidence to suggest Citriodiol might kill COVID-19 strain, which is the disease behind the ongoing global pandemic.

What is Citriodiol?

Citriodiol is made from oil from the leaves and twigs of the eucalyptus citriodora tree. It is found in the insect repellent Mosi Guard, which is already being dispatched to military units. It evaporates slowly over time so if its utility against the virus is proven it could provide an added layer of protection for a number of hours.

Citriodiol could be added to hand soaps or face masks too to bolster protection. The company that produces Citriodiol also believes it could offer protection against coronavirus and would like the government to support a formal testing program.

Jacqueline Watson, the managing director of Citrefine International Ltd, told Sky News that Citrefine International feels that there is a very good chance that the product could work against the virus but it does still need to be thoroughly tested. The troops are begin given the option to spray ESOL on themselves before washing with soap and water.

ESOL is a chemical that is used on food in order to extend its shelf-life. The repellent is to be applied every four hours for it to work as advertised. The spokesperson from the Ministry of Defense stated that the protection and well-being of armed forces personnel is a priority. In order to help the armed forces to remain healthy and available for duty, the MoD is considering what additional measures can help their immune systems to stay fighting fit.

After the news about the use of ESOL and Citriodiol, the World Health Organization or WHO said that there was no evidence that the virus can be transmitted by mosquitoes and that an insect repellent would, therefore, be ineffective. The use of citriodiol to prevent infection is also not proven.

The WHO reminded the troops that the way to protect themselves is by cleaning their hands frequently with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water. Also, avoid any close contact with anyone who is sneezing or coughing.

Government's plan of protecting the troops

UK officials are in the process of buying stocks of the repellent and they plan to issue them to the members of the army's 20,000-strong COVID-19 support force. According to Sky News, a source suggested it would be optional, additional to other measures. The broadcaster quoted an anonymous source as saying that while the repellent may not help protect anyone, it is unlikely to harm them and does not have any health risk.

The broadcaster of Sky News added that personnel will also be given a disinfectant to use on themselves before washing and vitamin D supplements to support their immune systems. The measures presented by the UK officials are only an added precaution, social distancing, and guidelines from the NHS, and the WHO should still be followed.

