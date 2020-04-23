Two cats in New York, the epicenter of the coronavirus in the United States, have been infected with coronavirus, according to federal officials. The officials stated on April 22 that both cats had mild respiratory symptoms and they are expected to make a full recovery.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a joint statement with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that the two cats are the first pets in the United States to test positive of the virus.

Both agencies emphasized that there is no evidence that pets play a role in transmitting the virus. They stated that there is no justification in taking measures against pets that may compromise their welfare. The two cats were tested after they showed respiratory symptoms, according to the agencies, and they join the list of eight lions and tigers who were infected at a New York zoo.

A veterinarian tested the first cat after it showed mild respiratory signs, but the people in the household were the cat lives were not positive of the virus. According to officials, it is possible that the cat was infected by someone outside the home. It is also possible that someone inside the home who is asymptomatic could have infected the cat.

The second cat was also tested after it showed signs of respiratory illness. The owner of the cat lives in a separate area in New York, and the owner tested positive for COVID-19 before the cat became ill, but another cat in the same household has no signs of the virus.

Social distancing for pets

Dr. Anthony Fauci was asked about the cats on April 22 and he said that it is not surprising that the cats were infected. However, Dr. Fauci emphasized that there is no evidence whatsoever that pets can be transmitters within the household. While officials are still learning more about coronavirus and pets, the CDC is recommending that people limit interactions between their pets, people, and animals outside their homes.

According to the CDC, cats should be kept indoors when possible, and dogs should be walked on a leash, maintaining at least six feet from other people and animals. The CDC said that dogs should also avoid public places where a large number of people and animals gather. If someone is diagnosed with COVID-19, whether suspected or confirmed, officials recommend having another member of the household care for the pets.

If that is not possible, those who are ill with COVID-19 should wear cloth face coverings around animals and make sure to wash their hands before and after interactions. Those who are positive with COVID-19 should refrain form snuggling or petting their pets and avoid being licked.

Lions and tigers positive for coronavirus

On April 2, a four-year-old Malayan tiger was tested positive for coronavirus. The tiger developed a dry cough and a decreased appetite on March 27. Nadia's sister, Azul, two Amur tigers, and three African lions also developed a dry cough and a decreased appetite and they are tested positive for the virus.

Experts clarify that although humans can transmit the virus to animals, they have not studied any evidence that suggests that animals can transmit the virus to humans. But experts encourage pet owners to keep their pets at home in order to keep them safe from the coronavirus.

