Due to the coronavirus pandemic, social-distancing measures will likely be extended until May. Even though the Mother's Day celebration that you have planned out for this year won't push through, there are still other ways to celebrate the special day. You can still show your love and appreciation by getting the special woman in your life a Mother's Day gift.

Here are some of the best Mother's Day gifts that you can give your mom:

The LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs comes in a box with 12 uniquely handcrafted bath bombs. Each bath bomb is functional and relaxing, making it the perfect Mother's Day gift. The bath bombs are made in California, USA with premium USA natural ingredients.

The bath bombs fizzes with colors and it does not stain your tub. It is therapeutic and it moisturizes your skin, it can be used by those with normal to dry skin. The bath bombs are formulated and created with passion by LifeAround2Angels. Each bath bomb is individually wrapped. It also a perfect birthday gift and a wedding gift.

The Beffy Floating Charm Living Memory Lockets are suitable for any occasion. It can be given as a Mother's Day gift, birthday gift, Christmas gift, and more. Each locket has a magnetic closure, so it is easy to open and to close. You can design it yourself and make it more personal. You can add small photos and other cute articles.

You can show off your favorite ideas, thoughts, and hobbies with pride. Each gift box includes one floating living memory locket pendant, one eco-friendly white gold plated snake chain, two chic plates with a love message, one full set of 12 simulated birthstone color crystal charms, one mom's love charms set and one greeting card.

The Tea Drops tea is the perfect gift for tea lovers. The popular standard herbal tea sampler makes the perfect gift for herbal tea drinkers who have a sweet tooth. You can save 10% when you purchase 2 or more Tea Drops items. It has an organic loose leaf tea that is blissfully blended and is created with raw sugar and aromatic spices.

The standard sampler includes 8 tea drops, 2 of each flavor. It comes with caffeinated matcha green tea and rose earl grey and caffeine-free citrus ginger and sweet peppermint. Tea Drops are genuine tea leaves that are pressed together. The residue of the tea is safe to drink, it is rich in nutrients and antioxidants and is a great source of vitamins and immunity aids.

The From You Flowers arrangement includes 12 wild rainbow roses and a glass vase. The roses are cut and placed in different organic dyes that are made from plant extracts which the petals absorb enhancing the color to vibrant hues.

You can include a gift card message by checking the box labeled "This is a gift" in your cart or at checkout. The flowers are delivered arranged, wrapped, and secured in vase. The blooms may take 2 to 3 days to open up but the freshness of the flowers is guaranteed.

